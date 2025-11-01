Inside The Knights

How to Watch UCF's Matchup Against Baylor

See how to follow the Knights as they seek their first Big 12 road win below.

Sep 30, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Timmy McClain (9) throws a pass in front of Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (28) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Venue: McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas)

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 1, 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (Play-by-Play: Brian Custer, Analyst: Craig Haubert)

Note: YouTube TV customers are unable to watch this game due to the provider and ESPNU's parent company, Disney, not reaching a new content distribution deal.

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish):  UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Alfonso Mirabal)

Kickoff Weather Forecast : 63 degrees with Intermittent cloud cover, a 33 percent chance of rain with winds blowing east northeast at seven mph, according to AccuWeather

Odds: Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.

Series History: Series tied at 1-1 (Baylor won last meeting in 2023)

Quick Facts:

1. Short, but storied history

UCF Knights quarterback Blake Bortles (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears.
Jan 1, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Blake Bortles (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at University of Phoenix Stadium during the Fiesta Bowl. The Knights won 52-42. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The first meeting between the Knights and Bears came on one of college football's largest stages: the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. On New Year's Day 2014, UCF, led by quarterback Blake Bortles, outscored the Bears, 52-42.

The second meeting did not happen until both schools became conference mates in 2023. The Knights had the edge early,at one point leading the Bears 35-7 during the third quarter. However, Baylor proceeded to come back to win, 36-35, with 26 points scored in the fourth quarter alone. It marks the largest comeback win by a UCF opponent in program history.

2. Different Offensive Styles

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball as he looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball as he looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Bears have quarterback Sawyer Robertson at their disposal, who leads the nation in passing with 2,153 yards. 

The Knights, meanwhile, rank 20th in the nation in rushing offense thanks in large part to running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon.

3. Spreading the love

UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) is hit by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Chiddi Obiazor (8).
Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) is hit by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Chiddi Obiazor (8) as he passes the ball during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Both the passing attacks of UCF and Baylor have spread the ball around to several different receivers so far this season. 

The Bears have five different receivers who have caught more than 20 passes for more than 250 yards this season. Though one of them, Kobe Prentice, was listed as questionable as of Friday night's player availability report.

Meanwhile, while less prominent, UCF's passing attack has still produced eight players with more than 10 receptions and over 100 yards, with six of them averaging 10 or more yards per catch. One such receiver, Marcus Burke, was ruled out of Saturday's contest on Friday night.

