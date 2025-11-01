How to Watch UCF's Matchup Against Baylor
Venue: McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas)
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 1, 12:00 p.m. EDT
TV/Streaming: ESPNU (Play-by-Play: Brian Custer, Analyst: Craig Haubert)
Note: YouTube TV customers are unable to watch this game due to the provider and ESPNU's parent company, Disney, not reaching a new content distribution deal.
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Alfonso Mirabal)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner
Kickoff Weather Forecast : 63 degrees with Intermittent cloud cover, a 33 percent chance of rain with winds blowing east northeast at seven mph, according to AccuWeather.
Odds: Baylor is a 4.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.
Series History: Series tied at 1-1 (Baylor won last meeting in 2023)
Quick Facts:
1. Short, but storied history
The first meeting between the Knights and Bears came on one of college football's largest stages: the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. On New Year's Day 2014, UCF, led by quarterback Blake Bortles, outscored the Bears, 52-42.
The second meeting did not happen until both schools became conference mates in 2023. The Knights had the edge early,at one point leading the Bears 35-7 during the third quarter. However, Baylor proceeded to come back to win, 36-35, with 26 points scored in the fourth quarter alone. It marks the largest comeback win by a UCF opponent in program history.
2. Different Offensive Styles
The Bears have quarterback Sawyer Robertson at their disposal, who leads the nation in passing with 2,153 yards.
The Knights, meanwhile, rank 20th in the nation in rushing offense thanks in large part to running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon.
3. Spreading the love
Both the passing attacks of UCF and Baylor have spread the ball around to several different receivers so far this season.
The Bears have five different receivers who have caught more than 20 passes for more than 250 yards this season. Though one of them, Kobe Prentice, was listed as questionable as of Friday night's player availability report.
Meanwhile, while less prominent, UCF's passing attack has still produced eight players with more than 10 receptions and over 100 yards, with six of them averaging 10 or more yards per catch. One such receiver, Marcus Burke, was ruled out of Saturday's contest on Friday night.
