How To Watch UCF's Regular-Season Finale Against No. 11 BYU
Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN 2 (Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker, Analyst: Dustin Fox, Sideline: Sherree Burruss)
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI
Kickoff Weather Forecast: 42 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, a 0 percent chance of rain and winds blowing west at 6 mph, according to AccuWeather.
Odds: BYU is a 17.5-point favorite, per ESPN Bet.
Series History: BYU leads series, 3-1 (Last Meeting: 2024)
Quick Facts:
1. Fighting to Play Another Day
Entering this game at 5-6, Saturday marks the Knights' opportunity to pick up a sixth win and gain bowl eligibility. Success means UCF returns to a bowl game after missing out last season. A loss, however, would mark the first time the Knights miss a bowl game in back-to-back seasons since 2003 and 2004.
2. On the Bubble
Sitting at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, BYU currently sits on the outside looking in to make the 12-team playoff.
A win against the Knights keeps BYU in contention for a playoff berth even if they lose the Big 12 Championship Game to Texas Tech. However, a loss would put the Cougars back against the wall and instead likely require them to win the Big 12 championship to secure a playoff berth.
3. Watch out for LJ
The Cougars' offense is anchored by running back LJ Martin, who leads the Big 12 with 1,134 yards rushing this season, which is also the seventh-most in the nation overall.
4. Who's Out?
Both teams have starting players out for this Saturday's contest.
Heading into gameday, the Knights are without a pair of starting offensive linemen, Carter Miller and Keegan Smith, for a third consecutive game.
The Cougars have just the one offensive lineman getting ruled out in Weylin Lapuaho, but the prospects of their leading receiver, Chase Roberts, suiting up for Saturday's game look unlikely with a "doubtful" designation on Friday night.
