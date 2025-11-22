How To Watch UCF's Senior Knight Game Against Oklahoma State
Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Custer, Analyst: Leger Douzable)
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)
Kickoff Weather Forecast: 82 degrees with a 0 percent chance of rain and winds blowing west southwest at 6 mph, according to AccuWeather.
Odds: UCF is a 13.5-point favorite, per ESPN Bet.
Series History: UCF leads series, 1-0 (First Meeting: 2023)
Quick Facts:
1. Backed Against The Wall
Entering this weekend at 4-6 overall, UCF must win out its final two games, including Saturday's against Oklahoma State, to keep its hopes of competing in a bowl game alive.
Last season, the Knights failed to make a bowl game for the first time since their winless 2015 season. However, for the last time they have not made a bowl game in back-to-back seasons, one has to go all the way back to when they competed in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
2. Beaten and Bruised
The Knights ruled out eight players before Saturday afternoon's game, including a pair of starting offensive linemen, Carter Miller and Keegan Smith, wide receiver Chris Domercant, and a pair of quarterbacks, Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown.
Meanwhile, a pair of prominent defensive players in defensive back Braeden Marshall and linebacker Jayden McDonald, still remain questionable going into gameday.
By contrast, the Cowboys' player availability report has remained consistent since Wednesday, with only three players ruled out: starting tight end Quinton Stewart, starting cornerback Kale Smith, and backup quarterback Hauss Hejny.
3. Salvage Job
While coach Mike Gundy was fired weeks ago, the Cowboys still remain in search of their first conference win of the season. In fact, they are still looking for their first conference win since 2023.
The last time Oklahoma State went winless in conference play in back-to-back seasons was back during its days in the Big Eight with the 1993 and 1994 seasons. A loss in the Acrisure Bounce House on Saturday puts the Cowboys one loss away from it happening once more.
