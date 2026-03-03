How To Watch UCF Basketball's Home Finale Against Oklahoma State: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Mar. 3, 7:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: BJ Taylor)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 8.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: UCF leads series, 4-2 (Last Meeting: Oklahoma State won, 87-76)

Quick Facts:

1. Previously...

Nearly two months ago, UCF traveled to Stillwater to play the Cowboys in their Big 12 road opener. In an uncharacteristic performance from the Knights, they shot 21.2% from three-point range, their second-lowest mark of the season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State won the battle at the glass with 39 rebounds, tied for the second-highest by a UCF opponent this season and also created a 12-point advantage at the free-throw line by going 27-35. The 27 made free throws are the second-most by a UCF opponent this season, while the 35 attempts tie for the most.

The Cowboys ultimately won, 87-76.

2. A Depth Showdown

While depth has been an asset for the Knights during this season with the likes of guard Chris Johnson, forward Devan Cambridge and three-point specialists Carmelo Pacheco and George Beale Jr., Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in bench points per game.

While the Cowboys' starting five has slight variations depending on the game, guard Jaylen Curry has been one of their more consistent contributors from the bench. His 9.8 points per game are fourth on the team and he also leads the team with a 2.67 assist-to-turnover ratio and 1.44 steals per game, both in the top 15 in the Big 12.

3. Injury Report

Both the Knights and Cowboys stand to sport thin frontcourts for this matchup.

Oklahoma State has already ruled out three forwards, Parsa Fallah, Robert Jennings and Lefteris Mantzoukas. Fallah's absence is set to be the most felt, as Tuesday's game is going to be just the second one he's missed after his season ended prematurely with a torn ACL. Back on Jan. 6, Fallah was the Cowboys' leading scorer in their victory over UCF with 24 points.

As for the Knights, forward Jamichael Stillwell and center Jeremy Foumena have both been ruled "questionable." Stillwell played for 25:32 in Saturday's game against Baylor, while Foumena injured his left leg after playing for just under three minutes against the Bears.

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

