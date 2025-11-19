Walk-On Running Back Steps Up In Injury-Depleted UCF Backfield
In a UCF Knights season infected by the injury bug, some position rooms have grown thin.
Of course, there is the quarterback room, which has had an injury to one of its players in some some since the season-opener, but last Saturday against Texas Tech, the running back room also showed the toll injuries have taken on it this season.
Coming out of Columbus High School in Miami, freshman walk-on Agyeman Addae, also known as "A.G.," was expected to sit back on the depth chart this season as the Knights' fifth-string running back, according to coach Scott Frost on Monday. However, with injuries to his fellow freshman, Taevion Swint and Stacy Gage, earlier in the season, and senior Myles Montgomery unable to go in Lubbock after getting ruled a game-time decision, Addae was thrust into the No. 2 running back role behind the running back room's only remaining healthy scholarship player, senior Jaden Nixon.
While Nixon still took a majority of backfield touches, Addae still got four carries for 30 yards, with 20 of which coming on a single carry. He also caught two of the three passes thrown his way. One went for a 13-yard gain, while another was a five-yard loss for a net gain of eight yards for the day.
"Thought he did well with the opportunities that he had," Frost said on Monday. "He's still learning too, and young, but certainly glad we have him, and he's going to be a key part of this going forward."
Offensive Coordinator Steve Cooper said he was not surprised by Addae's success, calling him a "smart, smart kid" and that it was cool to see him execute in the opportunities he was given.
"If anything, that's just a little bit more trust and faith than him," Cooper said on Tuesday. "We already had trust and faith, it's just where he was in the depth and next man up mentality."
Montgomery shares in his coaches' sentiment, even saying that Addae was better than he was as a freshman. Thanks to his injury, he got to witness the player that he said he calls his son play from the sideline.
"He can hold his own out there," Montgomery said on Monday. "So, I'm glad to see what he's gonna do next year and the rest of his career."
Montgomery said he is "taking it day-by-day" when it comes to his shoulder injury. So, there is still a chance Addae might need to take on an increased workload once more when the Knights host Oklahoma State on Saturday at 4 p.m. for Senior Knight.
