Three Candidates For UCF's Offensive Line Coach

The UCF Knights were rocked by the sudden passing of offensive line coach Shawn Clark this season.

It's a time that Frost said on Wednesday was tough on him and tough on the whole team, and they still had a season to play.

"You know, when you're in the position that we're in, and something like that happens, you almost have to just ignore it and do your job,” Frost said. “To be honest, I don't think a lot of us had time to process it.”

However, time marches on. Frost said the program has been keeping an eye on the position "for a while now" and that he spent the week of early signing day narrowing down candidates.

Here are three candidates that Frost may have considered:

1. Greg Austin

Oct 5, 2023; Ware, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive quality control coach Greg Austin during practice at Hanbury Manor Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering Frost has brought back some of his old staff from his previous stint at UCF for another go around, such as Sean Beckton, Mike Dawson and Travis Fisher. It’s worth considering that he might do so again for the offensive line job.

Like Frost was before his return, Austin is currently coaching in the NFL, serving as an assistant offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a job he only just picked up this season after a couple of years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Could a call from his old boss bring Austin back to UCF? Perhaps. However, that ultimately depends on if he wants to make a return to the college game or stay in the NFL, which is something only Austin knows.

2. Gordon Sammis

Should Frost want to give a coach a chance to level up to a higher level of college football, there is an opportunity to bring in Gordon Sammis.

In 2022, he joined up with coach Jim Mora at UConn and proceeded the keep the Huskies in the Top 30 in the FBS in least sacks allowed every season of his tenure, even as he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024.

Last month, Sammis was named the interim coach of the Huskies after Mora was hired by Colorado State, showcasing UConn’s faith in his ability to lead, at least for a short time.

3. Sam Pittman

Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

When Frost hired Clark last offseason, he brought in a coach who was recently fired from a head job, but came up in the industry coaching offensive lines. He has the chance to do the same thing this offseason.

Pittman was fired as the coach of Arkansas back in September, but ever since he began coaching in 1984, it’s mostly been offensive lines, doing so for Northern Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Frost’s hiring of Clark brought the coach back to his offensive line roots, and he could do the same thing for Pittman. However, while Clark was 49 when he was hired by UCF, Pittman would be 64, so there is a chance he is ready to hang up the coaching headset.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Special Teams

UCF Signees Wrap High School Careers With State Championship

Another UCF Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal