Scott Frost Needs To Hire Another New Defensive Backs Coach

UCF Knights football coach Scott Frost is in search of a new defensive backs coach once again this offseason.

Back on Dec. 30, the program officially announced the signing of former North Dakota State cornerbacks coach Will Johnson. His hiring followed the departure of Brandon Harris, the Knights' defensive backs coach during the 2025 season, who got hired away by Florida.

However, on Tuesday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitiz reported that the Minnesota Vikings were expected to hire Johnson to its coaching staff. Johnson proceeded to appear on the Vikings' coaching staff web page as a defensive assistant under an hour after Zenitz's report, according to an X post from the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Murschel.

The #Vikings are set to hire UCF defensive backs coach Will Johnson as a member of their defensive staff, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before UCF, the ex-Oklahoma cornerback worked at North Dakota State and helped NDSU win 26 games the last two years and the 2024 FCS national title. pic.twitter.com/ChqOTt5Apm — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 24, 2026

The move to the Vikings marks a substantial career advancement for Johnson, whose two-season tenure at North Dakota State was his first coaching job above a graduate assistant level. A former defensive back for Oklahoma, Johnson did not take any snaps in an NFL game as a player, though he did participate in the New York Jets' and Philadelphia Eagles' camps in 2018.

However, with this move, Johnson's tenure as a Knight and reunion with UCF defensive coordinator Alex Grinch come to an end after just under two months. During that time, he worked with Grinch to bring in the secondary of UCF's 2026 transfer portal class.

During the transfer portal window, the Knights added six defensive backs: Kahmel Johnson from Division II's Wayne State, Matt Irwin from Idaho, Caleb Flagg from Missouri, Ty Bartrum from Harvard, Antonio "TJ" Branch from Colorado, and Jailen Duffie, who followed Johnson to Orlando from North Dakota State.

Johnson is coming off a season with the Bison in which they led the FCS in team passing efficiency defense and were third in interceptions. One of his cornerbacks, Jaquise Alexander, tallied six pass breakups this past season, tied for the second-most on the team, despite starting in six of the 13 games he played in.

During Johnson's first season at North Dakota State, the Bison earned a national championship despite finishing 52nd in the FCS in team passing efficiency defense and 44th in interceptions.

Johnson's departure means the Knights must once again find a new face to lead a defensive back room that helped them finish 48th in the FBS in team passing efficiency defense and 64th in interceptions in 2025.

