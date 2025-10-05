Scott Frost Points Out Where It Went Wrong For UCF Against Kansas
UCF coach Scott Frost highlighted the Knights' first drive of the second half as the point where the game "turned," following their loss to Kansas on Saturday, 27-20.
The Knights had gone into the halftime break up a touchdown and received the ball to begin the second half thanks to the opening coin toss. However, they only ended up gaining five yards in a three-and-out.
"If we'd have got something going there, and then we got points, the whole thing was different," Frost said.
It was the first of four consecutive three-play drives, featuring two more three-and-outs and a fumble that set up Kansas for what would have been the game-winning touchdown. The UCF offense ended up with a negative one-yard total during the third quarter, a stark contrast from UCF's first half, where it scored on all four drives.
"We came out and missed the second half, and first downs were bad," Frost said. "We missed a block on a counter, we missed a block on a wide zone on first down, and it set us back. We got to be better than that in the third quarter."
Frost drew a comparison between the Knights' third-quarter performance and their first-quarter performance last weekend against Kansas State, in which they threw an interception and gave up a turnover-on-downs in their only two drives of the quarter. He said that the Knights "got to play a complete game."
"We made a lot of mistakes," wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. said. "We just got to be better coming out. We got to have the energy coming out, just executing."
The Knights' next opportunity for that complete game comes on the road next week as they travel to face Cincinnati on Saturday at noon.
UCF Defensive Tackle Ruled Out For Season
UCF defensive tackle Horace Lockett is out for the rest of the season, coach Scott Frost said Saturday after the Knights' loss to Kansas.
During last weekend's game against Kansas State, Lockett tore his pectoral muscle, Frost said. He had surgery for it on Friday.
"He's been great at the beginning of the season," Frost said. "So, I feel terrible for him."
Lockett ends his season with 13 total tackles, eight of them solo, three tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups across four games.
Thisis not the first time injury has struck the defensive tackle. Whilehewas at Georgia Tech, he missed the entire last season due to a hand injury.
"It's football," defensive back Braeden Marshall said. "Injuries are part of the sport. It's part of the game. One thing about it is the 'next man up' mentality, so that's why everybody gotta stay ready."
UCF Football Postgame vs. Kansas: Braeden Marshall, Defensive Back
The Knights' next game without Lockett kicks off on Saturday at noon in Cincinnati against the Bearcats.
