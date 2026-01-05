UCF Defensive Tackle Announces Return In 2026

While many were getting their first looks at the shiny new toys the UCF Knights were bringing in from the transfer portal, one player made his announcement that he was staying out of it.

UCF Knights defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. announced on his social media accounts that he is returning to Orlando in 2026.

Jackson Jr., who transferred to the Knights from Tulsa last offseason, is UCF's first defensive tackle to confirm his return for the 2026 season after losing six of them to the transfer portal. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after recording 33 tackles (13 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

"Run it back," Jackson Jr. said in his post on X.

Jackson Jr. was the second Knight to announce his return to the program in 2026 on Sunday, joining defensive back Braeden Marshall, and the fifth to do so since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, which also includes tight end Dylan Wade, defensive back Demari Henderson and defensive back Jayden Bellamy.

Overall, Jackson Jr. is the 10th UCF player to officially make an announcement that he is returning to the Knights in 2026, with the ones to do so before the transfer portal opened including offensive lineman Justin Royes, tight end Caden Piening, wide receiver Waden Charles, wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. and offensive lineman Connor Meadows.

Back when he was interviewed for the football team's weekly radio show on 96.9 The Game, hosted by Marc Daniels, Jacksin Jr. said that defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin was a "huge infleunce" in bringing him to Orlando, though he also cited coach Scott Frost's success during his previous stint at UCF and wanting to "come be a part of something special."

The only other defensive tackle that could join Jackson Jr. and return to UCF next season is Jeffson Lafontant, who transferred in from Bethune-Cookman last offseason and played in 10 games off the bench this past season. He recorded 11 total tackles, two for a loss, and 1.5 sacks.

There is one reinforcement already slated to arrive in early signee Noah Mercer, who flipped from South Florida on Early Signing Day. All others would need to arrive via the transfer portal or on National Signing Day in February.

The transfer portal closes on Jan. 16.

