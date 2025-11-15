Texas Tech Looking To Continue Historic Season's Momentum Against UCF
The UCF Knights and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to kick off in Lubbock, Texas, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
While the Knights are looking to bounce back after their first loss in the Space Ga,e against Houston, the Red Raiders are in the midst of a season for the history books and are riding high off a win over a Top 10-ranked BYU.
Jordan Epp is a writer for Texas Tech Red Raiders on SI, and he took the time to answer some questions about this historic season for the Red Raiders and more:
1. This season marks the Red Raiders' first 9-win season or better since Mike Leach was at the helm from 2000-2009. What has this season meant for Red Raider fans?
For Texas Tech, I feel like this was the season they have been waiting for. Fans of the Red Raiders always saw the program's potential and what it could become. It feels like the new era of college football injected new life into Texas Tech football, helping the "sleeping giant" catch up to where its fans already were.
2. Texas Tech has become one of the college football's defining stories of the last few years with their utilization of NIL spending. How has this influx of cash been received by the everyday fan?
Both fans and coaches alike seem tired of hearing questions and comments about the impact of NIL on the team in 2025, but it is undeniably a large factor. Fans are grateful for what the new money gave them the opportunity to do, but I think they would rather the focus be on what they did with it rather than how it happened. Plenty of other teams have done less with the same or more, and it is a testament to Texas Tech's program top to bottom that they put this all together in 2025.
3. The Red Raiders made a statement this past weekend with a multi-score victory over a then-fellow Top 10 BYU. What really worked for Texas Tech in that game and how do they keep the momentum going with the Knights and West Virginia left to go to finish the regular season?
The defense has been the key all season for Texas Tech, and it all starts at the line of scrimmage. BYU, while undefeated, was not the most complete team and had a clear strength in its offensive line and running game. The Red Raiders have had the best run defense in the nation (73.8 yards per game) and never let Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin establish the run or play-action offense while recording 25 pressures and 16 QB hurries. Much like the game against Utah, when the defensive line wins its matchup, everything is easier for the team.
4. If you had to point to the biggest factor to Texas Tech's success on the field this season, what would it be?
The answer for Texas Tech all season has been the defense. Aside from a game against Arizona State where Sam Leavitt did 1-of-1 things to will his team to victory, the Red Raiders' defense has not faced a challenge it was not up for. The offense still has plenty of issues, but their average margin of victory this season is 33.2 points (26.7 in Big 12 play). It's not a problem until it is a problem because the defense gives the offense so much opportunity.
5. Former UCF defensive tackle Lee Hunter transferred to Texas Tech this past offseason. What has he brought this Red Raider defensive line?
Lee Hunter has helped anchor a defense that ranks at the top of the country in stop rate, and his versatility as a run defender and pass rusher is part of the reason why. With Skyler Gill-Howard's injury, Hunter had to step up. He currently ranks inside the top 50 among qualified interior linemen in run defense grade and pass-rush grade, recording 23 pressures (tied for 11th).
