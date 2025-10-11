Two UCF Quarterbacks Are Available For Cincinnati Game
The UCF Knights have two, possibly all three, of their quarterbacks available for Saturday's matchup against Cincinnati, according to the game-day Big 12 Availability Report.
After being listed as questionable in every report this week leading up to Saturday, junior Tayven Jackson was designated available Saturday morning. He exited last weekend's game against Kansas holding his left hand against his rib.
Junior Jacurri Brown, meanwhile, is listed as a game-time decision. He was ruled out of last weekend's matchup against Kansas after sustaining an AC sprain, according to coach Scott Frost.
Should either quarterback experience any setbacks, despite their availability, Frost said on Monday that senior Cam Fancher is healthy. A Fancher start would make it the first for the Florida Atlantic transfer since the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State.
As for the rest of the Knights' players, tight end Dylan Wade, linebacker Keli Lawson and a new addition in defensive tackle Rodney Lora were all designated available today after starting the week questionable and getting upgraded to probable on Friday night.
The only UCF players ruled out for Saturday's game were the six already ruled out at the beginning of the week, including defensive tackle Horace Lockett, who Frost confirmed last weekend was out for the season, and defensive back Jayden Williams, now missing his fourth game of the season.
As for the Bearcats, their only game-time decision was cornerback Ormanie Arnold, who was designated as questionable throughout the week. The reserve defensive back has made four tackles and defended one pass this season.
Cincinnati also had a pair of starters designated as probable to begin the week before getting upgraded to available on Friday in running back Evan Pryor and center Gavin Gerhardt.
The matchup between the Knights and Bearcats kicks off at noon on Saturday on Fox Sports 1.
UCF Defensive Tackle Ruled Out For Season
UCF defensive tackle Horace Lockett is out for the rest of the season, coach Scott Frost said Saturday after the Knights' loss to Kansas.
During last weekend's game against Kansas State, Lockett tore his pectoral muscle, Frost said. He had surgery for it on Friday.
"He's been great at the beginning of the season," Frost said. "So, I feel terrible for him."

Lockett ends his season with 13 total tackles, eight of them solo, three tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups across four games.
Thisis not the first time injury has struck the defensive tackle. Whilehewas at Georgia Tech, he missed the entire last season due to a hand injury.
"It's football," defensive back Braeden Marshall said. "Injuries are part of the sport. It's part of the game. One thing about it is the 'next man up' mentality, so that's why everybody gotta stay ready."
The Knights' next game without Lockett kicks off on Saturday at noon in Cincinnati against the Bearcats.
