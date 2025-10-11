How to Watch UCF's Rivalry Matchup vs. Cincinnati
Venue: Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 11, 12:00 p.m. EDT
TV/Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (Play-by-Play: Dan Hellie, Analyst: Petros Papadakis)
Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)
Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Segio Ruiz Torres)
Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner
Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny at 62 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain and winds blowing northwest at 5 mph, according to AccuWeather.
Odds: Cincinnati is an 11.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.
Series History: Series tied at 5-5 (Played every year since 2015; Cincinnati won last meeting in 2024.)
Quick Facts:
1. UCF Quarterback Roulette
Unlike last weekend, UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson joins fellow quarterback Jacurri Brown on the Knights' player availability report all week.
Brown is still reeling from an AC sprain he sustained two weeks ago against Kansas State, while Jackson exited last week's game against Kansas holding his left hand against his rib. Should both be held out of Saturday's game, senior Cam Fancher, who coach Scott Frost confirmed was healthy on Monday, would get his first start behind center since the season opener.
2. A Hoosier QB Reunion?
Should Tayven Jackson be cleared to take the field against Cincinnati, he'll get the opportunity to face off against a former Indiana teammate in Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
In 2023, their only season together with the Hoosiers, Sorsby may have been named the starting quarterback, but Jackson still had time behind center, starting five of the six games he played in. Sorsby started seven of the 10 games he played in 2023, and he ended up transferring to Cincinnati for the following season.
3. In Honor Of A Friend
Both coaches taking the field in Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon have been affected by the passing of UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark on Sept. 21.
Frost, of course, was Clark's boss at the time of his passing. Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield, meanwhile, was the one who initially hired Clark to Appalachian State's coaching staff in 2016, as his co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Upon Satterfield's departure to Louisville in 2019, Clark remained with the Mountaineers and eventually became their coach in 2020.
"He was a great guy," Satterfield said on Sept. 23, two days after his death. "A really good football coach, but more importantly, a great guy. A great husband, father, and he'll be missed."
