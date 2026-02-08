A UCF Fan's Guide To The Super Bowl

Three former players from the UCF Knights football team have a chance at getting some championship hardware Sunday night at Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Of the 15 UCF alums that made it to the NFL playoffs, only these three have made it to the last game of the season. Let's meet them:

1. Amari Kight, Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Amari Kight (79) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A recent UCF graduate, offensive lineman Amari Kight, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last spring.

He initially signed with the team's practice squad, but did get elevated to make his NFL debut in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. He did not see the field again until December, seeing action against the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, but those games helped his case to get signed to the active roster on Dec. 30.

Kight has seen action in five games this season, including in the Divisional Round in the Seahawks' 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. However, due to a knee injury, he was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, rendering him unable to play in the Super Bowl.

2. Richie Grant, New England Patriots

Safety Richie Grant, who played for the Knights from 2016-2020, initially signed with the 49ers for the 2025 season, but ended up getting released on Aug. 28.

The Patriots picked him up to their practice squad on Oct. 15, and he has remained there ever since. He did make it into one game this season, against the Cleveland Browns, in which he made one solo tackle. He remains on the practice squad going into the Super Bowl, so he is not playing in the game itself.

3. Shaquill Griffin, Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) makes a catch before being tackles by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (24) during the first quarter of their preseason game Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Shaquil Griffin, who played for UCF from 2013 to 2016, has a chance to get a Super Bowl ring in his return to the team that drafted him.

After four seasons away, Griffin rejoined the Seahawks on a one-year deal in June. He has bounced between the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He's seen action in two games, picking up seven solo tackles. He remains on the team's practice squad for the Super Bowl, so he is not playing in the game itself.

This postseason marks the sixth of Griffin's NFL career, but none of them lasted longer than two games.

-

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Three Things UCF Hoops Needs To Remember In Lead-up To March

UCF EDGE Declares For NFL Draft

The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker