UCF Coach Provides Injury Updates on Quarterbacks
UCF Knights quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown's statuses for this weekend's game against Kansas remain to be determined, coach Scott Frost said during his weekly press conference.
"I got to see how they operate this week," Frost said. "It's great that we have Cam [Fancher] ready to go again, too. So, we'll figure that out as the week goes on."
Jackson and Brown both suffered AC sprains last weekend against Kansas State, Frost said in his postgame press conference. However, both ended up returning to the game.
"He's a leader," offensive lineman Carter Miller said of Jackson. "He's a tough leader too, so he's somebody you can always turn to whenever things get hard. I know Tayven will be steady, so it meant a lot for him to come back on the field with us."
Frost said on Monday that Brown and Jackson were sent back out because they took more practice reps during the week than Fancher, who suffered a back injury during UCF's season-opener against Jacksonville State. He has not seen the field since.
"We went all week with Cam getting a few reps, but mostly with [Jackson] and Jacurri, as Cam was still getting back to 100 percent and shaking the rust off," Frost said. "I just felt more comfortable playing the guys that had taken the reps during the week."
With Jackson's and Brown's injuries, all three quarterbacks who contended for the Knights' starting job during the preseason have now suffered an injury this season.
As for the rest of the Knights, five were ruled out of last weekend's game: tight end Dylan Wade, defensive backs Jayden Williams and Isaiah Reed and defensive ends Isaiah Nixon and Josh Dorsainvil.
"I haven't met with the trainers yet," Frost said on Monday. "I feel really good about those guys and their status for this week, but I'm kind of waiting to get an injury report."
As for the quarterbacks, Frost said he does not know the answer yet on how he would divide first-team reps between Cam Fancher and freshman Davi Belfort should Jackson and Brown be unable to practice.
Since UCF is now in conference play, it is required to submit player availability reports for the three nights leading up to game day, and one 90 minutes before kickoff. The Knights' first report is expected at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.
Regardless of who is available or not, however, the Knights kick off their Big 12 home opener on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
