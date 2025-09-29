UCF Coach Reacts to NCAA Transfer Portal Recommendations
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost said a move to one transfer portal window would help his sanity during his weekly press conference on Monday.
The Division I FBS Oversight Committee announced its recommendation to eliminate the spring transfer portal window, leaving only one in January, on Sep. 17.
"You know, it was maddening to think you spent all the time building the team, and you coach them through spring ball, and then they aren't on your team," Frost said. "What a waste of effort. I think that makes a lot of sense, and I think coaches around the country were pushing for it."
A few hours after Frost's comments, the committee announced a modification to its Sep. 17 recommendation in response to "student-athlete feedback."
The new transfer portal window would last for 15 days from Jan. 2-16. This extends the window by five days longer than its length in the original recognition two weeks ago. Under the current structure, the winter transfer portal window is 20 days in December.
Additionally, there was a carve-out made for players participating in postseason games on or after Jan. 12, giving them five days following their final postseason game to enter their name into the transfer portal. If this is implemented for this upcoming postseason, it would only apply to the teams playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19.
These changes are only recommendations at this stage, as the Division I Administrative Committee needs to approve them during its meeting from Oct. 7-8 for them to take effect.
The oversight committee also announced it had discussed the 30-day exception to the transfer portal window for teams with departing head coaches and will continue to do so in a meeting next week.
However, Frost said he had another administrative change on his wish list, this one regarding the $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap, which he called a "salary cap."
"It's not right now, but I hope they get it there," Frost said. "The break for that is in July, so when you think about it, our season really goes from end of transfer portal to end of season and you'd like to think that the salary cap pertains to the team that year, but since the break for the finances is in July, you end up spending half your year's money on one team and half your year's money on the next team and that can be manipulated. I hope that's the next step, that there's a clean break, and if we can get to a cap, that it starts and ends at the end of the transfer portal."
