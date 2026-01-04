UCF Defensive Back Announces Return To UCF In 2026

UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall announced he is returning to Orlando for his senior season in 2026 on his social media accounts Sunday morning.

Marshall, a Lake Mary native, played at the nickelback spot this past season, starting in 10 of the 11 games he played. He recorded 22 tackles (20 solo), 2 TFLs, a pass breakup and 2 INTs.

"These last 3 years at UCF have been nothing short of a blessing," Marshall said in his post. "Growing up in Orlando, getting to put on for my city and this university, it means everything. UCF has given me memories, relationships, and moments that will stay with me for life."

Marshall is the third defensive back to announce his return to UCF since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, joining Demari Henderson and Jayden Bellamy.

Henderson's return was reported by multiple outlets on Friday afternoon, all citing his representative, Simon Pflum, the former Executive Director of The Kingdom NIL. Henderson was officially announced as a client of Pflum's agency, TPG Sports, on Dec. 29, the same day that his twin brother, and another client of Pflum's, Ja'Cari Henderson, announced he was entering the transfer portal.

After missing most of the 2024 season due to an injury, Henderson started in all 12 games of his first season back this past season. He recorded 61 tackles, the third-most on the team, with 42 of them being solo. He also got three tackles for a loss, a sack, a pass breakup and an interception.

As for Bellamy, his return was reported by Knights247's Andrew Cherico a few hours following the news about Henderson.

A transfer from Syracuse last offseason, Bellamy started all 12 games for the Knights this past season, recording 27 tackles, 20 of them solo, a team-leading eight pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which sealed the Knights' season-opening win over Jacksonville State. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.

Defensive backs are not the only ones getting their returns confirmed. Though tight end Dylan Wade took a more direct approach, indicating his plans to return to the Knights in 2026 by posting a video to his social media accounts on Jan. 2. While not directly stating he is returning, official UCF Football accounts proceeded to either repost Wade's post or collaborate on it, something they have been doing with players' posts announcing their returns this offseason.

Wade earned All-Big 12 All-American honors after transferring in from Maryland last offseason. He set program receiving records for tight ends this past season, catching 43 passes for 523 yards and five touchdowns. Wade's scores account for 41.7% of all of UCF's receiving touchdowns last season.

Their returns become official once the transfer portal period, now the only one on the college football calendar, closes on Jan. 16.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker

Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Big 12 Opening Win Over #17 Kansas

UCF In Mix For Four-Star Wide Receiver