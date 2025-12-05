UCF EDGE Named To All-Big 12 First Team

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence headlines 11 Knights players who earned All-Big 12 honors on Thursday.

Lawrence was the lone Knight to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team, becoming the fourth player of the Big 12 era to earn the honor and maintaining UCF's streak of getting at least one player onto it since its arrival in the Big 12 in 2023. One of those players is a fellow defensive lineman, Tre'mon Morris-Brash, who earned the honor back in 2023.

The senior stood out by finishing tied for fifth in the Big 12 in sacks with seven of them, and tied for sixth in the conference with 11 tackles for loss. Lawrence also broke up three passes, tallied three quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles. He was an honorable mention for the conference's defensive lineman of the year award, but it ended up going to Texas Tech's David Bailey.

This season, the Big 12 added an all-conference third team to its set of football honors, which is where kicker Noe Ruelas and linebacker Cole Kozlowski can be found.

Ruelas, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, becomes the first UCF kicker to earn an annual conference honor higher than honorable mention since Matthew Wright in 2018. The James Madison transfer went 88.2%, or 15-17, on field goals this season, tying him with 2019 Dylan Barnas for the third-highest single-season field goal percentage in program history. He was also an honorable mention for the Big 12's Special Teams Player of the Year, though that honor ended up going to Baylor punter Palmer Williams.

As for Kozlowski, he made the most of his only season playing FBS football after transferring in from Colgate. He finished second on the team with 82 tackles, 48 of them solo, and recorded 7.5 tackles for loss for 30 yards. He also came up with two sacks, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Kozlowski ended up as an honorable mention for the Big 12's Defensive Newcomer of the Year, though it also went to Bailey.

The Knights also landed eight players among the All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions, double last year's number. After being the only returning All-Big 12 honoree from last season's team, EDGE Nyjalik Kelly is back among the honorable mentions once again this season.

He is joined by wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr., tight end Dylan Wade, linebacker Lewis Carter, defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr., defensive back Jayden Bellamy and defensive back Phillip Dunnam. Running back Jaden Nixon was also selected, but as a kick returner.

