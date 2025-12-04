UCF Tight End Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

UCF Knights tight end Kylan Fox is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals/On3's Hayes Fawcett Thursday afternoon.

Fox becomes the fifth UCF player to reveal his intent to enter the transfer portal and the second to do so on Thursday, joining cornerback Jyaire Brown. He has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The Valdosta, Georgia, native arrived in Orlando as a highly-touted four-star recruit coming fresh off an appearance in the Under Armour Next All-American Game alongside fellow UCF signeees Qua Birdsong and Jaylen "AP" Heyward. All three end up departing Orlando via the transfer portal.

Fox was relegated to being mainly a backup tight end in coach Scott Frost's first season back at UCF behind Maryland transfer Dylan Wade. The sophomore did still start in three of the Knights' games this season.

However, while Wade set new program FBS era records for tight end receiving, Fox caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jyaire Brown CB 1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup.

UCF Cornerback Set To Enter Transfer Portal

UCF Knights cornerback Jyaire Brown took to X to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal Thursday morning.

After many discussions with my family and the coaching staff I decided to utilize my last year and TRUST God by entering the transfer portal.

Im thankful and grateful for every coach that takes the time to evaluate me during this process to help with my future. 🙏🏾

- JYAIRE BROWN pic.twitter.com/913tRyHLrI — Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) December 4, 2025

Brown is the fourth UCF player to announce his intention of entering the transfer portal, joining quarterback Tayven Jackson and a pair of fellow defensive backs in Tony Williams and Jaylen "AP" Heyward. He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

"After many discussions with my family and the coaching staff I decided to utilize my last year and TRUST God by entering the transfer portal," Brown said in his post. "Im thankful and grateful for every coach that takes the time to evaluate me during this process to help with my future."

Brown played in 11 games this season, only missing the Knights' final game against BYU. He totalled seven tackles, six of which were solo, and one pass breakup.

This is Brown's third time entering the transfer portal. He had stops at Ohio State and then LSU last season before he transferred to UCF.

