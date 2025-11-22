UCF Honors Its Seniors Ahead Of Oklahoma State Game
The UCF Knights are set to honor 25 of their seniors prior to Saturday afternoon's home finale against Oklahoma State, which kicks off at 4 p.m.
Learn who all 25 seniors are and their contributions to the Knights below:
1. Paul Rubelt, Offensive Lineman
Originally from Germany, Rubelt has been with the Knights since 2020.
He has seen action in every season he's played in Orlando, even coming in off the bench in every game the Knights played in 2022 and 2023. He got his first starting role last season, doing so in all 12 games UCF played, a role he continued into this season, starting eight of the nine games he played. He missed one game due to an injury this season.
2. Malachi Lawrence, Defensive End
Year
GP/GS
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Tackles For Loss
Sacks
Forced Fumbles/Fumble Recoveries
Pass Breakups
2022
3/0
2
1
0.5
0.5
0/0
0
2023
13/0
27
17
10.5
7.5
0/0
1
2024
11/10
15
12
6
5
1/1
1
2025
10/10
25
15
10
7
2/0
3
3. Cameron Kinnie, Offensive Lineman
Transferring in from Georgia ahead of the 2022 season, Kinnie has spent the rest of his collegiate career as a Knight. He saw action in four games off the bench in 2022 and three games off the bench in 2023. His playing time increased in 2024, with 11 games played and earning his first start.
This season, he's played in all 10 games, starting in six of them. He took over starting center duties against Texas Tech after the original starting center, Carter Miller, was ruled out for that game was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season by Scott Frost.
4. Myles Montgomery, Running Back
Year
GP/GS
Rushing Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
2024
10/0
51
293
3
3
66
1
2025
10/8
118
595
4
14
151
0
5. Jaden Nixon, Running Back
Year
GP/GS
Rushing Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Kick Return Touchdowns
2025
10/3
61
517
7
16
85
1
6. Noe Ruelas, Kicker
Year
GP/GS
Field Goals Made/Field Goals Attempted
Field Goals from 50+ yards out
PATs
2025
10/10
14-16
3-4
27-28
7. Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive End
Year
GP/GS
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Tackles For Loss
Sack
Forced Fumble/Fumble Recoveries
Pass Breakups
Interceptions
Accolades
2024
12/11
53
23
9.5
5.5
3/0
1
0
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
2025
10/10
44
32
7.5
3
2/0
3
1
8. Phillip Dunnam, Defensive Back
Year
GP/GS
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Tackles For Loss
Forced Fumble/Fumble Recoveries
Pass Breakups
Intercpetions
2025
10/10
52
38
3
1
1
3
9. Cole Kozłowski, Linebacker
Year
GP/GS
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Tackles For Loss
Sacks
Forced Fumbles/Fumble Recoveries
Pass Breakups
2025
10/7
67
42
6.5
2
1/0
2
10. Keegan Smith, Offensive Lineman
Originally playing for Central Michigan, Smith transferred to UCF ahead of the 2024 season. In his debut season, he saw action in 12 games off the bench. He got his first starting opportunities this season, starting in four of the nine games he played.
He was officially ruled out of both last week's game against Texas Tech and Saturday's game against Oklahoma State.
11. Josh Dorsainvil, Defensive End
Dorsainvil found his way to Orlando via the transfer portal from Savannah State in 2024. He primarily worked with the scout team, but he did see action in two games over his Knights career.
12. Keli Lawson, Linebacker
Year
GP/GS
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Forced Fumbles/Fumble Recoveries
Pass Breakups
2025
10/3
26
19
0/1
1
13. Marcus Burke, Wide Receiver
Year
GP/GS
Receptions
Receiving Yards
2025
8/6
13
181
14. Cam Fancher, Quarterback
Year
GP/GS
Pass Att/COMP
Passing Yards
Rushing Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
2025
3/2
41/72
333
31
170
1
Fancher was the season-opening starter at quarterback for Scott Frost this season. However, injuries ended up having other plans, resulting in the Florida Atlantic transfer only seeing action in three games.
Fancher was officially ruled out of Saturday's game against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
15. Chris Domercant, Wide Receiver
Year
GP/GS
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Rushing Attempts
Rushing Yards
2025
10/10
21
212
2
2
16
Domercant was ruled out of Saturday's game against Oklahoma State after exiting last week's game against Texas Tech.
16. Patrick Barnett, Offensive Lineman
Originally from Key West, Barnett has been with the Knights since 2020. He played one game each in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but missed the 2022 season with an injury. He had not seen the field since then until this season, in which he has seen action in all 10 games so far off the bench.
17. Jabari Brooks, Offensive Lineman
Brooks arrived at UCF through the transfer portal in 2024 after four seasons with Samford. He saw the field in four games that season, but got more involved this season with 10 appearances and five starts.
18. Colin Cook, Offensive Lineman
Cook arrived at UCF in 2024 after four seasons at the NAIA's Evangel University. He's suited up for one game in his UCF career: this season's North Carolina A&T game.
19. Gaard Memmelaar, Offensive Lineman
Memmelaar transferred to UCF from Washington this past offseason. He's seen action in all 10 games this season, starting five of them.
20. Brock Hansel, Quarterback
Hansel walked on to the team back in 2022. He saw action in two games during his UCF career, once in 2022 and once this season against West Virginia, when he got to throw his first career passes, going 1-3 for 11 yards and an interception.
21. Nick Antoine, Defensive Back
Antoine walked on to the Knights roster in the spring of 2023 after enrolling at UCF in the fall of 2022. He spent most of his career with the scout team, but made his on-field debut this season, appearing in three games.
22. Tyler Wrenn, Running Back
Previously a wide receiver for the Chowan Hawks of Division 2, Wrenn walked on to the Knights in the spring of 2024. He has primarily worked for the scout team, not appearing in any games.
23. Terrell Jackson, Defensive Back
Jackson primarily worked with the scout team in his first two years as a Knight. He has not seen the field during his college career.
24. Andrew Phelan, Offensive Lineman
A graduate of local East River High School, Phelan saw action in one game during his UCF career: this season's North Carolina A&T game.
25. Dwartney Wortham, Wide Receiver
Year
GP/GS
Receptions
Yards
2022
2/0
2
30
2024
1/0
0
0
2025
1/0
0
0
-
The Knights kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday against the Cowboys.
