UCF Reportedly Hiring Tight Ends Coach

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost had one more coaching hire in him.

Cooper Bassett, Oklahoma State's offensive line coach, is coming to Orlando to serve as the Knights' tight ends coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Tuesday night.

UCF is hiring Cooper Bassett as tight ends coach, a source tells @CBSSports.



Bassett, a former Oklahoma State tight end and team captain, was the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State this season. Was previously co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Utah State. pic.twitter.com/gdX2GHd79N — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Despite playing as a tight end during his playing days at Oklahoma State, next season is set to mark the first time Bassett takes on the role of tight ends coach, a role that was filled by offensive coordinator Steve Cooper for UCF this past season. Cooper can now solely focus on his coordinator role next season.

Bassett only spent one season coaching with the Cowboys, a season in which they finished in the Top 35 in the nation and fifth in the Big 12 in fewest penalties per game and fewest penalty yards.

The move reunites Bassett with running backs coach Jimmy Beal, both of whom were on the staff of Utah State together in 2024. Beal was the running backs coach while Bassett was the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. That season, the Aggies finished 23rd in the nation in rushing offense, 24th in fewest fumbles lost and 52nd in least sacks allowed.

Bassett became a coach after playing for the Cowboys from 2009 to 2012, which saw him switch from playing tight end in his freshman year, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown, to a defensive end. He recorded 49 tackles, 33 of them solo, three sacks and an interception in his last three seasons as a player.

Bassett spent four seasons as an offensive graduate assistant, three at Missouri and one more at Maryland. He primarily worked with the offensive line with the Terrapins. He got his first coaching job as the offensive line coach at Division II's West Texas A&M in 2017. After four seasons with the Buffaloes, which saw him earn a Run game Coordinator title, he spent two seasons at the FCS level.

At Southeast Missouri State in 2021, Bassett worked with two All-OVC lineman which helped pave the way for running back Geno Hess to earn First-Team All-OVC honors and a Second-Team All-American nod from the Associated Press. The next season, at Sam Houston State, the Bearkats led the WAC in sacks allowed and finished second in the conference in rushing offense.

His initial hire as the offensive line coach at Utah State in 2023 marked his first job at the FBS level.

