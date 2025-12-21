Young UCF Running Back Officially Returning In 2026

UCF Knights running back Taevion Swint is officially set to return to Orlando in 2026, his representation, Influencer Counsel, announced on their social media accounts Saturday afternoon.

The former four-star recruit out of Osceola High School had his chance to compete for playing time as a true freshman taken from him thanks to a meniscus injury early in fall camp, which sidelined him for all of this past season. This means he got to use his redshirt, though, preserving his first of his four seasons of eligibility.

Running backs coach Jimmy Beal called him "as advertised" and "pretty dynamic" before the beginning of fall camp.

Swint joins a handful of UCF players who have indicated their plans to return for 2026, including wide receivers Duane Thomas Jr. and Waden Charles, offensive linemen Justin Royes and Connor Meadows and tight end Caden Piening.

"Great guy, cares a lot and was doing some really good things," coach Scott Frost said of Swint following his injury. "So, we look forward to getting him back, whenever that is."

With the graduations of Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, Swint's return may provide him an opportunity to compete for even more playing time than he otherwise would have had this past season.

Of course, that could also depend on if Frost decides to bring in a new running back from the transfer portal, which opens on Jan. 2.

UCF Offensive Lineman Confirms Return In 2026

The UCF Knights' assembly of their 2026 offensive line continues as Connor Meadows took to X to confirm his return for his senior season on Saturday afternoon.

Meadows is the second offensive lineman to announce his plans to return to Orlando next season, joining Justin Royes. He is the fifth UCF player to publicly indicate he is planning to return overall, a group that includes wide receivers Waden Charles and Duane Thomas Jr.

"Run it back," Meadows said in his X post.

Meadows transferred to UCF last offseason after playing in all 14 games for Tennessee State in 2024. This season, he started four of the eight games he played in, serving as a backup at right tackle behind Preston Cushman, according to UCF's depth chart.

As part of the UCF offensive line, Meadows helped the Knights finish 70th in the nationin rushing offense and 53rd in fewest sacks allowed.

While Meadows' announcement provides an indication of whether he wants to enter the transfer portal or not, it remains just words for now, since the transfer portal does not open until Jan. 2, and then it is set to remain that way until Jan. 16.

