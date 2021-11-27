Apopka at Seminole, One Tremendous High School Football Game

Credit needs to be given to both Apopka and Seminole for an incredible game on Friday night.

ORLANDO - For anyone that missed it, Apopka defeated Seminole last night 28-27 in overtime. It was the best Florida prep game of the year. Here are some highlights, including comments about UCF commitments that played in the game.

This was a grudge match that went back to last season when Seminole defeated Apopka on the road. This time, the script flipped.

Down 6-0 and with Seminole driving, Apopka’s best player and UCF commitment Nikai Martinez stepped up and made a huge play. It changed the rest of the game.

Martinez’s big moment helped the Blue Darters take a 21-14 lead into halftime, and it also allowed Apopka to play with confidence, much the same way he does each time he takes to the football field. Seminole would not go away, and both teams just kept fighting.

During the back and forth battle, both teams threw big punches but neither team flinched. Big hits, clutch catches, and excellent overall effort from the Blue Darters and Seminoles. It’s literally the best high school football game this writer has ever witnessed.

With that in mind, it’s incredible the amount of talent that was playing on the gridiron, especially talent that’s headed to UCF.

Linebacker Kameron Moore was helping the Seminoles come back from a halftime deficit, as he led his defense to a second half shutout of Apopka. He plugged the middle and he did a nice job of playing sideline to sideline while directing the Seminole defense all game long. That’s why he was a captain for Seminole this season. His good friend and teammate helped to provide some big plays, too.

Here’s a touchdown for UCF-bound cornerback Ja’cari Henderson. Although he’s slated to play cornerback for the Knights, do not discount him catching some passes in a UCF uniform, too.

With that in mind, here’s Ja’Cari Henderson with what he was recruited to do for the Knights.

Ja’Cari’s brother Demari Henderson also impacted the game. He had a tremendous 65 yard touchdown on a post pattern early in the game. He’s headed to UCF to play safety for the Knights, but like his twin brother, he’s certainly capable of playing both ways.

Demari Henderson Safety Seminole Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Other players that deserve credit, among many, would be Seminole quarterback Luke Rucker. Even after the pick-six he played well. Here’s a clutch throw on fourth down that eventually helped to lead Seminole into the end zone and put the game into overtime.

Here’s the touchdown reception that actually did in fact place the game into overtime, this time courtesy of Florida commitment Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, a junior wide receiver for Seminole.

That play is yet another example of the raw talent that played under the lights in Sanford, Fla. last night.

Finally, here’s the touchdown that tied the game at 27-27 before Apopka kicked the extra point to win.

Look for full UCF prospect evaluations from this game on Sunday. The four aforementioned UCF recruits will all be discussed.

