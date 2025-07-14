How A UCF Reporter Sparked A Moment Of Reflection For Deion Sanders
Andrew Cherico had one of the most unique moments a sports journalist can have last college football season. After the UCF Knights lost 48-24 to the Colorado Buffaloes in the Bounce House. Cherico was in the post-game press box. A UCF student and reporter, Cherico asked Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders how they were successful defensively.
Cherico, who covers the Knights despite a physical handicap, drew a response more than just about football. It showed the character of Coach Prime and also of Cherico, who was recently profiled by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
“I’m proud of you and your resilience and what you go through on a daily basis,” Sanders said. “I’m so darn proud of you, you have no idea. Because I was in a (wheel)chair at one point with these toes being amputated. And I know what you deal with on a daily basis.”
Sanders had his toes amputated back in 2023 when he was back at Jackson State during his first stop as a head coach. Despite the short interaction with Cherico back in 2024, it wasn’t the last time the two met. Just a few days ago at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, Sanders recognized the UCF reporter once again.
“It’s just to see him smiling and doing his thing,” Sanders said to The Athletic. “It takes a lot to get here, and we take it for granted. My hat is off and my prayers are for him. That is unbelievable what he is accomplishing.”