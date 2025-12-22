The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Quarterbacks
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.
Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team, position group by position group, through the lens of its transfer portal additions.
This time, we examine our final position group, the quarterbacks:
1. Tayven Jackson
Arriving from Indiana, Tayven Jakcosn served as the Knights' primary starting quarterback for a majority of the season.
He completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 54 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns, and even caught a four-yard touchdown pass. However, he did end up throwing eight interceptions.
While he finished fifth in the Big 12 in completion percentage, he was 12th in the league in passing efficiency and passing yards per game, and even 15th in passing yards per completion.
2. Cam Fancher
Arriving from Florida Atlantic, Fancher was the Knights' initial starting quarterback coming out of fall camp, but the injury bug robbed him of the chance to take advantage of that opportunity.
Fancher played in three games this past season, starting two of them. He completed 56.9% of his passes for 333 yards and ran 31 times for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Frost said on early signing day that the program was trying to help Fancher get another year of eligibility.
3. Davi Belfort
Hailing from Brazil, Davi Belfort, the son of Brazilian fighter Vitor Belfort, made his collegiate debut with UCF after not seeing action as a true freshman at Virginia Tech.
Belfort saw time in six games this past season, though it was mostly in a rushing capacity with 16 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. He went 4/6 from the air, gaining 53 yards and an interception.
Grade: C-
The Knights' passing attack could not get out of its own way this season, throwing as many interceptions as it did touchdowns.
However, given how thoroughly the injury bug infected this room, all three of these transfers ended up being needed, crucial even, in order for UCF to get through the season and stave off even bigger problems. So, the quarterbacks earn a “C-,” or just below average. It was enough to get through the season, but not enough to accomplish what the Knights needed to do there this season.
