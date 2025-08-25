How Cam Fancher Starting Affects Rest Of UCF's Offense
The UCF Knights offense has found its field general in Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher.
While the three-way quarterback battle waged for months, and even now it's not completely settled, it's consequences do ripple across the rest of coach Scott Frost's offense, as he said after the fall scrimmage that having a starter helps "develop continuity" and that the offense's design would be a little different depending on which quarterback was at the helm.
So, let's go over some of the other offensive units to see how much (or little) Cam Fancher taking the starting job impacts them going into Thursday night's season-opener against Jacksonville State:
1. Offensive Line
With Fancher being a left-handed quarterback, the job to protect his blind side on the offensive line falls to the right tackle, a position not normally accustomed to such a role.
Fifth-year Paul Rubelt started all 12 games last season at the position, just not with the added dimension of protecting a quarterback's blind side. Frost said on Monday that the quarterback choice does not change what has already been happening with the line.
"We don't want to move Paul just for something like that," Frost said. "I do feel like we got guys, including Paul, that can play multiple spots and, if the need arises, he could be on the left or right [side], but, you know, all those position battles were independent of one another, and it would be a crime for me to play somebody in a different spot or a different person because the outcome of a different position race."
2. Running Backs
Myles Montgomery, who Frost said was the "clear leader" of the offense, has said before that the choice of quarterback does not affect him or his position group and reiterated as such on Monday.
"There's only so many ways you can throw a five-yard spot route and hand the ball off, right?" Montogmery said. "So, that doesn't concern me."
3. Wide Receivers
Frost said Fancher starting "won't change a lot" about the situation in the wide receiver room, which returns no production from last season.
"The receiver group really had to grow, again, not because we don't have talent there, because we don't have a lot of game experience and production there," Frost said. "I've seen a tremendous amount of growth from those guys, and I feel like we're deep there. We can play quite a few guys, so I think you'll see a lot of different guys out there Thursday, and they're all gonna get their chance to make an impact on the game."
