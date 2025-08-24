Three Underrated UCF Offensive Players For This Season
The UCF Knights are a few days away from their first kickoff of the season.
While its quarterback battle may already have soaked up a lot of attention, the rest of the offense has also been showcasing its depth across fall camp, as offensive coordinator Steve Cooper pointed out on Aug. 14.
"I mean, one of the big things as you get closer and closer to the first game is to have the rapport with the guys that are going to be out there, but we're not just going to play with 11 guys," Cooper said. "I mean, on offense, there's going to be a lot of guys playing. That's what it takes to have a good team, really has to do with depth."
So, here are three offensive players who might not be talked about as much, or even not at the top of the depth chart, but could still be a factor in their respective position rotations:
1. The Right Tackle
While the offensive line positioning is not entirely clear, whoever does end up playing the right tackle position will have an important role in covering left-handed quarterback Cam Fancher's blind side, should his hold over the starting job extend further than the season-opener.
Fifth-Year Paul Rubelt started all 12 games last season at right tackle, though that does not guarantee he'll take every snap at the position all season. So, whoever takes each snap this season at this position with Fancher at the helm has a key role in ensuring plays go smoothly.
2. WR Waden Charles
Before fall camp began, wide receivers coach Sean Beckton said several guys could "pop up" and have a great camp, and "move up into the planned rotation." Based on the plays he's been making during practice, freshman Waden Charles might be the guy who makes the move.
It certainly helps Charles that the quarterback who threw to him during these plays, Cam Fancher, was reportedly named the starter.
He might not get the most looks with the likes of Duane Thomas Jr. and Marcus Burke running routes alongside him, but all it takes is one look for a big play to happen, and that might be all Fancher and Charles need.
3. The Third Running Back
Coach Scott Frost has shown the ability to support a three-back backfield before, during his first stint in Orlando. Plus, with seniors Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon graduating after this season, Frost may need to give at least one freshman running back some looks, if nothing else, to help develop him for an increased workload in 2026.
With freshman Taevion Swint out indefinitely with a meniscus injury, the remaining freshman backs on the roster are Stacy Gage, who redshirted last season, Agyeman Addae and Chance Nixon.
The number of carries this third running back gets is likely limited, but whoever does get those carries may signal the future of the Knights at running back beyond this season.
This season begins on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. against Jacksonville State.
