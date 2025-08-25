UCF Coach Scott Frost Explains Cam Fancher Decision At Quarterback
UCF coach Scott Frost officially named Cam Fancher as the Knights' starting quarterback on Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the decision on Thursday, though no one from UCF officially confirmed it until Frost's first weekly press conference ahead of the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Cam is going to run out there, and it's his job to begin the game, to begin the season, and we'll go from there," Frost said.
Fancher has been locked in a three-way quarterback battle with returner Jacurri Brown and Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson, which might not be completely settled just yet. Frost said the competition was "neck and neck right until the very end," and that the team "had to make a decision," but it does not mean that Fancher has secured the job for the entire season.
"I trust all three, so I want good things to happen for all three of them," Frost said. "If the situation arises, we'll get some other guys in. We might even have a plan for that, but right now, it's Cam's job."
Fancher has the most in-game experience of the three quarterbacks, having logged 34 total college football games, including 26 starts, between his time at Marshall and Florida Atlantic, compared to Brown's 18 games with five starts and Jackson's 16 games with six starts.
"Cam's done a really good job with just command of the offense, control of everything, doing a good job turning broken plays into positive plays, but all three guys have done well," Frost said. "So it's Cam's job right now."
Thursday night marks Fancher's first start since Nov. 7, 2024, a game in which he sustained a broken collarbone, sidelining him for the rest of the season. He finished his lone season at Florida Atlantic with 126 passes for 1,528 yards and six touchdowns, along with 99 carries for 365 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
UCF Defensive Back Gives The Skinny On Quarterback Cam Fancher
When defensive back Jayden Williams transferred to the UCF Knights back in April, he already knew there were going to be a few familiar faces.
Williams, who arrived at UCF from the transfer portal in April, was the last of four people who arrived in Orlando this offseason from Florida Atlantic. In transferring to the Knights, Williams joined up with one of his fellow defensive backs, Phillip Dunnam, who officially committed to UCF on Christmas Day, his cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris, who coach Scott Frost officially hired to the same role at UCF a few days into the new year, and the Owls' starting quarterback before an injury ended his season, Cam Fancher.
"I knew that this place would be home, like it would be nothing different from FAU," Williams said. "The coaches, Coach Frost, they all made it feel like home. So it was a no-brainer."
Fancher was reported to have been named the Knights' starting quarterback byCBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Wednesday morning. Both Williams and Fancher were half of the Owls' team captains last season, though Williams said Fancher's leadership style in Orlando is different from last season.
"I would say, over here, Cam is probably a more vocal guy here," Williams said. "FAU, he's kind of just feeling it out."
Williams attributed the change to the quarterbacks Fancher competed with for the starting job, Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson and returner Jacurri Brown.
"I think that here, the other guys in the quarterback room has helped him become more of a leader, like they all are great leaders," Williams said. "So, I feel like the quarterback room, they kind of feed off each other, and it's helped every single last one of them become more vocal, more of a leader, not just in that room."
All four former Owls will step onto the field as Knights for the first time on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. as UCF hosts Jacksonville State.
