How CBS Sees the UCF–North Carolina Game Playing Out
With college football season only a month away, things are getting exciting as teams are returning for fall practice. This includes the UCF Knights returning coach Scott Frost. While the Knights are opening the season with Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T, they quickly turn around to face North Carolina from the ACC in Week 4 after a bye week. It is Bill Belichick’s first Power Four road game at Bounce House. For North Carolina, it is the second game against a Big 12 team in four games.
For the Knights, this is the first true test for the team before they move into the Big 12 schedule. At the moment, there is no clear starter at quarterback. However, Tayven Jackson is expected to win the job due to his experience at Indiana and Tennessee. During his time at these two schools, he played in 16 games, throwing for 1,300 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
CBS’ Cody Nagel thinks the game will be close, saying it will go until the end of the game. Despite the home field advantage of the Bounce House, they are giving the Tar Heels the win (a 31-28 win at that). However, that may not be the case. The last time we saw a Bill Belichick-coached team, the offense struggled to get going. It will be interesting to see if the Tar Heels suffer the same fate against a team like the Knights in an atmosphere like the Acrisure Bounce House.
That matchup will take place on Sept. 21 with the time to be determined.
