Former UCF Offensive Lineman Granted Chance To Revive NFL Career
The New York Jets signed former UCF Knights offensive tackle Samuel Jackson. This is his second chance to making an NFL roster after playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is quite an important time for him to get signed with the first preseason game just around the corner. The Hall of Fame game in Canton is July 31.
Jackson spent six years with the Knights, playing in five seasons and appearing in 62 games for UCF. While he went undrafted in 2023, he was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He later spent time in the Canadian Football League and United Football League, where he played in nine games with the Houston Roughnecks.
It is likely the Jets added him to provide more depth on the line. Jackson played tackle in college and added the ability to play guard since he got into the professional game. While he won’t jump Jets regular starters like Alijah-Vera Tucker and Olu Fashanu or rookie Armand Membou, he could compete for a backup job. As it stands, he is listed as third-string right tackle behind Membou and Chukwuma Okorafor.
This will likely be the best chance for the former UCF Knight to end up on a roster. If he doesn’t, he could end up back in the UFL or CFL once again.
