UCF’s Scott Frost Emphasized Two Qualities Wanted Out Of Team
During Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, Scott Frost made his first appearance since the spring practices. Frost took many questions from reporters, including one where Frost mentioned what he wanted from his team this season. The things Frost wants the most are two particular qualities.
"First and foremost, I want grit," Frost stated. "I want guys that'll push through hard things, that'll buckle down, and try to get something done. I don't know that about the team yet. I know they're working hard, but you always hit adversity and I want to see what happens and you need to have a gritty team. And then I want a team that attacks. We got a ton of speed on the team. I want people to put on UCF tape and go 'oof, those guys can run.' The only way you can do that is if you're at full speed and hustling all the time. So if you give us those two qualities, we're gonna have a real chance."
The Knights are expected to start fall practice next week as they prepare for the first game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. That matchup is only a month away as it will take place in the Bounce House on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET. It will be the first game under Frost since 2017. Until then, Frost will have to decide who will start for the Knights come game day.
