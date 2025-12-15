The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Linebackers

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.

Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team, position group by position group, through the lens of its transfer portal additions.

Next up, we examine the linebacker room:

1. Lewis Carter

The Knights' leading tackler this season, Lewis Carter, originally arrived from Oklahoma last offseason. He started in all the 11 games he played in.

Carter tallied 92 tackles, the seventh-most in the Big 12, but he also recorded four tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Carter was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor for his efforts.

2. Cole Kozłowski

Arriving from the FCS’s Colgate, Cole Kozlowski ended up as one of the breakout players of UCF's defense. After beginning the season on the bench, he earned his way into the starting lineup early on, starting nine of the Knights' 12 games.

Kozlowski tied for the team lead with 7.5 tackles for losses. He also recorded 82 total tackles, 48 of them solo, two sacks, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. He ranked in the Top 15 in total tackles in the Big 12, was an honorable mention for the conference's defensive newcomer of the year, and he was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team for his efforts.

3. Keli Lawson

Oct 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights linebacker Keli Lawson (0) scoops a fumble and returns it for a second half touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Transferring in from Virginia Tech, Keli Lawson initially began this season as part of the starting lineup, but the emergence of Cole Kozlowski ended up relegating him to just three starts this season. He came off the bench in the rest of UCF's 12 games.

This is not to say Lawson was not active, though he still tallied 34 total tackles, 25 of them solo, two sacks, a pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown. He also blocked a field goal in UCF’s season-opener, the first time a Knight had done so since 2022.

4. Jayden McDonald

Oct 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive end Isaiah Nixon (6) and UCF Knights linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Joining Lawson from Virginia Tech, McDonald served as a backup for most of his senior season, though he did draw a couple of starts in the nine games he played. Injury ended up cutting his season short, holding him out of the Knights' final three games.

McDonald had 15 total tackles, nine of them solo, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and an interception this season.

5. Phil Picciotti

After two years of not seeing the field at Oklahoma due to injury, sophomore Phil Picciotti made his official collegiate football debut this season with the Knights. While he did not record any stats this season, he came in during the Knights' final six games off the bench.

Grade: A+

Frost and linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio had a tall order to rebuild the Knights' linebacker room this season, and they ended up mostly utilizing the transfer portal to do so. Of the five they brought in, four of them played in a majority of UCF's games this season.

By season's end, the unit's two main starters, Carter and Kozlowski, were each given All-Big 12 honors; Kozlowski received third-team honors, and Carter received an honorable mention. Both players, alongside the rest of the linebackers, played a part in helping the Knights finish 25th in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed.

The linebackers' performance was very reminiscent of the special teams unit: a close to full overhaul in the room that ultimately led to a couple of players earning All-Big 12 honors, one of which is on the All-Big 12 Third Team. So, this group matches the special teams with an "A+."

