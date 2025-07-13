How One UCF Running Back Could Make A Difference This Season
The UCF Knights are coming off a dismal 4-8 season. However, there is hope for fans everywhere as they have a more favorable schedule this season. The Knights’ best player undoubtedly was running back R.J. Harvey. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft with the 60th pick. Luckily, the Knights aren’t going to be left in the dust at running back.
Last December they signed running back Taevion Swint out of Osceola, Fla. He joins a backfield that includes seniors Myles Montgomery and Tyler Wrenn. Swint ended his final season in high school with 1,778 yards and 25 touchdowns. The four-star now finds himself in position to potentially land a backup spot for the Knights.
While coach Scott Frost will likely redshirt a couple running backs, Swint could see regular action. Montgomery is expected to be the starter, according to Yahoo Sports. Wrenn joined the Knights as a walk-on and the backup duties could be split between him and Swint.
Swint is also catching the attention of the latest college football video game. In EA Sports College Football 26, Swint is among the top 40 freshman players heading into 2025. Per On3’s Pete Nakos, Swint is ranked 40th among all other freshmen in the country and is the only Knight ranked.
Should Swint get a decent amount of experience in his first year, he could win the starting role as a sophomore. It would be a position Frost wouldn’t have to worry about for a few years from a recruiting perspective.