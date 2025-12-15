Three UCF Players Set Up For Comebacks In 2026

The injury bug took its toll on the UCF Knights this past season.

While the quarterback room's struggles with it during the season have been apparent, for several players, it robbed them of most, if not their entire, season.

So, here are three Knights players whose seasons ended prematurely, but may have the opportunity to make a comeback in 2026:

1. Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer, Wide Receiver

A former four-star recruit, Melbourne native Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer was once committed to the Knights' 2024 recruiting class, but ended up flipping to sign with West Virginia.

He spent his freshman season in Morgantown, where he played in 11 games, catching six passes for 54 yards, before returning to central Florida this past offseason through the transfer portal.

However, Farmer's homecoming on the field would end up getting delayed after he suffered a knee injury during spring practice that ended up sidelining him for the entire 2025 season.

Back when he was scouted, Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' Director of Scouting, wrote that Farmer "excels in catch-and-run situations" and "Does a majority of his damage in the middle of the field as he shakes defenders with head fakes, jabs of the feet and double moves before securing the football and searching for more green grass."

Ivins also added that Farmer was "likely to find most success in a scheme that utilizes a lot of three and four-receiver formations," which he could be poised to be a part of next season alongside the likes of wide receivers Duane Thomas Jr. and Waden Charles, plus tight end Dylan Wade.

2. Horace Lockett, Defensive Tackle

After a hand injury sidelined defensive tackle Horace Lockett for the entire 2024 season, it struck him once again early on this past season. After three games coming off the bench, Lockett got his first start in UCF's conference opener against Kansas State.

However, during that game, he ended up tearing his pectoral muscle, coach Scott Frost said, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Despite only playing four games, Lockett ended up finishing the season with 13 total tackles, eight of them solo, three tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups.

With fellow defensive tackle John Walker's entrance into the transfer portal this offseason, Lockett has the opportunity to regain a starting spot in a comeback 2026 campaign.

3. Taevion Swint, Running Back

Coming out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Taevion Swint was the highest-touted of UCF's class of freshman running backs this season. He was a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 23 running back of the class of 2025 by 247Sports.

Running backs coach Jimmy Beal called him "as advertised" and "pretty dynamic" before the beginning of fall camp.

However, Swint ended up sustaining a non-contact meniscus injury early on in fall camp, delaying his collegiate debut.

"Great guy, cares a lot and was doing some really good things," Frost said of Swint back then. "So, we look forward to getting him back, whenever that is."

With seniors Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon both graduating after this past season, Swint has an opportunity to mark his comeback by taking a significant role in the rushing attack next season. However, he could very well have to contend with an experienced acquisition from the transfer portal alongside walk-on Agyeman Addae, who ended up getting some looks this season thanks to injuries in the running back room.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

Scott Frost Files $5 Million Lawsuit Against Nebraska

UCF Running Back Accepts Invitation To Hula Bowl

UCF Offensive Lineman Confirms Return In 2026