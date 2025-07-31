UCF Coach Scott Frost Outlines Goals In First Season Back
UCF Coach Scott Frost has been in this type of situation before.
Back during his first stint at UCF, taking over a program that went winless in 2015, he led the Knights to a six-win season. It was progress that came faster than even he and the program expected.
Of course, this season does have its differences from 2016. The Knights are in a different conference this time, a Power Four one at that. However, they are also coming off a better season than 2015 with four wins, though Frost said they "definitely should have won more than that."
The common goal between both of Frost's first seasons in Orlando: progress.
"I think one of the things I've always said privately to my coaching staff is you always have to show progress, and if you're not progressing, then you can get stuck and even go backwards," Frost said on Sunday. "So, I think we need to move it in the right direction."
Frost reiterated later on Sunday that success this season is progress, a point baked into one of his returning mottos from his first stint: Rise and Conquer. He said it means the team needs to "rise up every day, try to be the best you can be that day and conquer the challenges in front of you, and then go to bed and try to wake up and be even better than that the next day."
The Knights' first challenge this season will be Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
