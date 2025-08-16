Three UCF Players Who Emerged During Fall Camp
The UCF Knights football team is shifting from fall camp to game prep, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said on Monday.
"Once you get two weeks out from game day, it's all about the game," Grinch said following Monday's practice. "It's not camp anymore."
The countdown clock for the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State ticked below the two-week mark on Thursday.
So, as UCF begins to turn its attention to preparing for the Gamecocks, here are three players that emerged, or re-emerged, during this fall camp:
1. Antione Jackson, DB
Last season, despite being hindered by a torn labrum, Jackson played 10 games, recording 13 tackles, seven of them solo, three pass breakups and one interception.
Now back to 100%, Jackson has been a human highlight reel in fall camp.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said it's been "fun" having Jackson back, since the surgery to repair the torn labrum sidelined him during spring practice.
2. Sincere Edwards, EDGE
A transfer out of Pittsburgh, Edwards played in 13 games last season, recording 17 tackles, eight of them solo, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Despite being in a position group with the likes of seniors Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, Edwards was the player defensive tackle John Walker named when asked who he was most excited to see play in real games following Monday's practice.
"He's a really powerful guy," Walker said. "You know, he might not be the biggest, but man, he's powerful, man. He'll put someone on they back."
3. Chris Domercant, WR
Chattanooga transfer Chris Domercant was not mentioned by wide receivers coach Sean Beckton as a starter at the position entering camp.
Since then, however, he's not only getting opportunities to return kicks, but he has also gotten the attention of his teammate Duane Thomas Jr., who said he "really understands football."
"He came in first day, just ready to work," Thomas said.
He caught 36 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns for the Mocs last season.
UCF Knights Offer Latest Update On Quarterback Competition
Just two weeks remain before the UCF Knights' season-opener, and their quarterback battle remains undecided.
Following Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said at this point in fall camp, the three contenders, Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson, returner Jacurri Brown and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher, are working on different situations like a four-minute offense, two-minute offense and red zone.
"So we get a lot of those things in, so each guy gets... we schedule it out, so those guys are getting reps and opportunities," Cooper said. "So, that's still ongoing. You know, the great thing about the quarterback position right now, with those three guys, we feel really good about all three."
The competition could even go into the first weeks of the season, with Cooper saying the team is "open for everything right now."
"The cool thing for us is we still have a lot more to dive into, in relationship to situational football, and that's really where the quarterback evaluation piece is going," Cooper said.
As for individual quarterbacks, Cooper said Fancher has been a "quick learner" and does a good job managing the huddle and "all the operation things." Meanwhile, he said Jackson has made strides in getting comfortable with the offense and has arm talent. However, he made a point to point out that all three quarterbacks have game experience, which he called "a major benefit" for the position group.
Cooper said the Knights will shift their attention toward their Aug. 28 opener against Jacksonville State "very soon," but for now, "it's still a blend right now of working on us and the situations and getting prepared for the season."
