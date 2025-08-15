UCF's Starting To See Results In Kick Return Game
For the first time since fall camp began, the UCF Knights ran kickoff return drills during their observed practice period Thursday morning.
Jaden Nixon, who was nominated for the Paul Hornung Award last month, thanks in part to his return abilities, highlighted the return group. However, joining him were wide receivers Duane Thomas Jr. and Chris Domercant. All three have said that they can return both punts and kicks.
A transfer from Charlotte, Thomas did not return kicks last season, but in 2023, he returned four kickoffs for 93 yards and one punt for 14 yards. Thomas said he has become a "better returner" now, thanks to special teams coordinator Pete Alamar.
"He's a great coach," Thomas said. "He's been coaching every returner, just the small details about return, just how to look the ball all the way in, and how he wants our feet to be. Learning from him has been great."
Domercant is in a similar situation. He did not return kicks last season for Chattanooga, but he did in 2023 for his stop before that at Stonehill, returning 14 kicks for 311, averaging 22.2 yards per return. He was also complimentary of Alamar, who worked with him on "fielding the football" and finding open gaps.
"I would love to be a kick returner, whatever that looks like," Domercant said.
Domercant elaborated that each returner runs "a little differently," describing himself as more of a "long stride" type of returner. However, he said all the returners are "really explosive."
"We all got speed, and I feel like it's going to be fun to see that unit," Domercant said.
The first chance for UCF fans to see that unit will be during the Knights' season-opener on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
UCF Running Back Named To Another National Award Watch List
UCF Knights running back Jaden Nixon now has multiple award committees' eyes on him this season.
The Western Michigan transfer was one of 46 players named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college football. It has been presented since 2010 and was awarded to Travis Hunter, a receiver and cornerback from Colorado, for the past two seasons. It marks the second national award watch list he's been named on, the first being the Maxwell Award on Monday.
Nixon, entering his final year of collegiate eligibility, is coming off a season in which he was named All-MAC First Team after getting 921 yards and 12 touchdowns on 143 carries.
"I guess that was like a different time for me," Nixon said after the first practice of the fall on Monday. "Like I said, I wanted to prove what I could do, and, you know, be one of the top running backs. Obviously, it's the same thing this year, but I don't really feel like it's proven anything this year; a lot of people already seen what I can do this year."
In addition to running back duties, Nixon also returned kickoffs for the Broncos, averaging 20.8 yards per return. Other running backs/return specialists who have won the Hornung Award include NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.
Nixon said after UCF's first fall practice on Monday that he looks to factor into both punt and kick returns and that "best believe" he is going to get a touchdown on a return this season.
"Imma put my all into the return game," Nixon said. "I love returns."
Nixon gets his first chance to get that return touchdown on Aug. 28 when the Knights host Jacksonville State.
