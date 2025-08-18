UCF Knights Running Back Out Indefinitely With Injury
The UCF Knights will be without one of their promising young running backs for an extended period.
Back when coach Scott Frost spoke with the media on Aug. 9, he said freshman running back Taevion Swint "got tweaked" during practice a few days before.
"It was kind of a non-contact thing, and we didn't know what it was," Frost said on Monday.
Turns out it was a meniscus injury, one that required surgery, Frost said.
"So we're trying to see right now how long that's going to keep him out," Frost said. "We're not going to have him for a while."
Swint, nicknamed "Chick" by Frost, a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 23 running back of the class of 2025 by 247Sports, was called "as advertised" and "pretty dynamic" by running back coach Jimmy Beal before fall camp began. He rushed for 1,778 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry, last season, his senior year at Osceola High School in Kissimmee.
While seniors Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon are already favored to get most of UCF's looks in the backfield this season, Swint, with his recruiting pedigree, was a contender to get the most carries out of the rest of the running back room, consisting mostly of freshmen.
"Great guy, cares a lot and was doing some really good things," Frost said of Swint. "So, we look forward to getting him back, whenever that is."
Swint's injury leaves the door open for other freshmen like Stacy Gage, Agyeman Addae and Chance Nixon to pick up some carries this season, which begins on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
UCF Player Returning From Injury Provides Update On Condition During Fall Camp
UCF Knights defensive tackle John Walker is just two weeks from making his official return to the football field.
Walker missed all of last season with an injury, meaning he is on the verge of playing in a college football game for the first time since Dec. 22, 2023.
"I feel way more in shape, you know, because, like I said, I missed a whole year," Walker said. "Football shape and just regular shape is totally different, so really being on that field and really getting the reps, as a football man, that really had helped me, and I feel really good."
Walker has also been improving with his leadership ability, saying that this year he's had to step up and talk.
"I feel like the guys really, you know, when I talk, they really, you know, listen to me and they respect what I say," Walker said. "So I'm gonna continue on talking, continue on motivating them to come in every day, to put in the work."
Thanks to this role, he has borne witness to the team's evolution since the beginning of fall camp.
"I feel like the team that we started off with, you know, just a bunch of new guys, you know, just understanding what coaches have wanted, but now, you know, a lot of guys understanding what Coach is preaching to us," Walker said. "So, you know, I feel like we're all coming together as a team."
The Knights will get their first opportunity to show off their new bond in their season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
