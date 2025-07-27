UCF Coach Scott Frost Won't Anoint Starting Quarterback Yet
If it were up to UCF Coach Scott Frost, he would have had his starting quarterback two weeks ago.
The Knights reported to fall camp on Sunday, their final stretch of preparation before the Aug. 28 opener, and a proving ground for Tayven Jackson, Jacurri Brown and Cam Fancher to see which will earn the starting quarterback job.
"I had a meeting with the three the other day, and we're going to grade every single snap, every single play, and I told them, mostly, it's going to be based on, did you make the winning play on that play?" Frost said. "Sometimes that might be a 50-yard completion. Sometimes it might be taking a sack or throwing the ball away. Sometimes it might just be handing the ball off, but I really am going to lean on the guy that puts us in the best position to win by making the right decision in every play, and we're going to give all three guys an opportunity, and hopefully that clears itself up pretty quick."
The operative word there is "hopefully," as Frost is not looking to force a decision, even if it means the competition continues into the season.
"I feel good about the level of talent, but like I said, we're not going to anoint anyone, so it's up to those guys to determine it and usually through the course of camp, it isn't just us that knows, they know, and the whole team knows," Frost said. "If we get to a point we get to Game One and it's not clear, then the competition will probably continue, but I think we're better as a team if somebody steps up and takes it."
