How To Watch UCF Hoops' Big 12 Opener Vs. No. 17 Kansas: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: NBCSN/Peacock (Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg, Analyst: Brendan Haywood)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite, according to Odds Shark.

Series History: Kansas leads series, 3-1.

Quick Facts:

1. A New Channel

Hear from UCF forwards Jamichael Stillwell and Jordan Burks ahead of their Big 12 opener against Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

According to TV designations, this game between UCF and Kansas marks the first time a Knights basketball game is streamed on Peacock. The game is also set to air on NBC Sports Network.

Back in August, NBCUniversal struck a deal with the Big 12 Conference to offer 20 games exclusively starting this season. The Knights play in two of those games, with Saturday's being the first and the second being on Jan. 14 for a road game against Kansas State.

2. Guess Who's Back?

.@UCF_MBB’s first player availability report has been released.



Freshman guard Tanner Jones has been ruled out while reserve center Elijah Hulsewe is questionable.



There will be one more report released 90 minutes before tomorrow’s 2 p.m. tip-off at 12:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/QcFS6M82qp — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) January 3, 2026

After not having played since Dec. 13, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson is set to make his return to the court on Saturday against UCF, in accordance with his name being left off of Friday's player availability report.

Peterson was Kansas' only representative on the Big 12's All-Conference Preseason Team, earning a unanimous selection. Dawkins called him "very, very talented" on Friday.

As for players who were on the report, Jayhawks guard Will Thengvall was ruled out. He has only played seven minutes so far this season and has not seen the court since Dec. 22.

As for the Knights, freshman guard Tanner Jones, who has not entered a game so far this season, was already ruled out on Friday. However, center Elijah Hulsewe, who has played 34 minutes across eight games so far this season, was ruled as "questionable." The next opportunity to glean more information on Hulsewe's arrives at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, 90 minutes before tip-off.

3. The Streak

Hear from UCF coach Johnny Dawkins ahead of the Knights' Big 12 opener against Kansas on Friday.

Thanks to the Knights' historic 11-1 start, coach Johnny Dawkins is in the midst of one of the longest winning streaks of his tenure in Orlando.

A win against the Jayhawks would get UCF to 11 straight wins, three off of the program's longest streak of its Division l era from back in 2003-04. It would also be the Knights' eighth straight victory in Addition Financial Arena, tying for the third-longest winning streak for UCF in the building's official history and the second-longest home winning streak of the Dawkins era, tying a streak from last season that a No. 7 Kansas team ended on on Jan. 5, 2025.

