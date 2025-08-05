New Hoops Media Rights Agreement Could Add Another Streamer To UCF's Schedule
UCF men's basketball fans may need to add another streaming service to catch every Knights game this season.
NBC Sports and the Big 12 announced a multi-year agreement on Tuesday that will see 20 regular-season Big 12 men's basketball games streamed on Peacock beginning this season. The news was first reported by Sports Business Journal's Ben Portnoy earlier Tuesday morning.
The games are part of a sublicense agreement between Fox Sports and NBC, which the Big 12 helped facilitate, according to Portnoy.
With the announcement of this deal, the Big 12 now has all five of the major college sports networks— Fox, ESPN, NBC, CBS and TNT —broadcasting or streaming their men's basketball slate starting this season.
“The Big 12 is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports and Peacock as we continue to expand access and coverage of Big 12 men’s basketball,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. “Alongside our portfolio of existing media partners, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide our league with unprecedented promotion and storytelling.”
While the Big 12's primary media rights agreements are with Fox and ESPN, a series of sublicense deals over the last year has resulted in TNT, CBS and now NBC each getting some Big 12 basketball games as well.
Network/Streaming Service Sublicensee
# of Games Broadcasted/Streamed
CBS/Paramount+
at least 26
TNT/TBS/HBO Max
15
Peacock
20
The first domino dropped in September last year, when the Big 12 and ESPN agreed to a sublicense with CBS Sports through the 2026-27 season, which will see 20 games broadcast on CBS Sports Network on top of the six minimum already broadcast games on CBS proper, which are also streamed live on Paramount+.
A couple of months later, as part of asettlementbetween TNT's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, ESPN and the NBA over the basketball league's new media rights deal, ESPN agreed to sublicense 15 Big 12 men's basketball games per season, for six seasons, to Warner Bros. Discovery. Those games will air on either TNT or TBS and be streamed live on WBD's streaming service, HBO Max.
Tuesday's deal marks the first time that Fox was the network to sublicense a portion of its Big 12 hoops slate.
While the Big 12, and subsequently UCF's, 2025-26 men's basketball schedule has yet to be released, this new deal now opens the possibility of UCF fans needing to subscribe to another streaming service to catch every single Knights game.
The only game on the Knights' schedule as of this writing is their exhibition game against Duke on Oct. 21.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
Two UCF Knights Transitioning From Basketball To Football
Four-Star Son Of NBA Player Lists UCF In Top 5 Schools