UCF Knights Defensive Standout Preparing For Comeback Campaign
Since he was six, UCF defensive tackle John Walker had never missed a game.
At least, that was true until an injury sidelined him for all of last season. The Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28 marks the first time Walker will enter a game since Dec. 22, 2023.
"That was a little challenging part for me, you know, watching them practice and playing, but it also was good for me, so I could sit back, watch extra film and just really see the bigger picture of football as a defensive player," Walker said after Monday's practice.
The Kissimmee native was named a Defensive True Freshman All-American by On3 in 2023 after recording 24 total tackles, 10 of them solo, and five tackles for a loss. Walker said the difference between then and now is an increase in his maturity.
Walker was joined in the rehab process by fellow defensive lineman Malacchi Lawrence. The senior defensive end was limited during spring ball thanks to an injury that he said is the same as Walker's.
"[Walker's] mental process has been good," Lawrence said on Monday. "We've been in the training room together just staying positive because, like, we don't really want to discourage each other, because we're basically both coming off the same injury, so we just want to keep encouraging each other."
Also in Walker's corner is Kenny Martin, UCF's defensive tackles coach and the only assistant coach Scott Frost retained for his staff.
"The thing that I'm really most excited about is everybody's getting to see exactly the work that he's been putting in in the offseason," Martin said on Sunday. "You feel like he's already been forgotten about, but he's one of the best defensive tackles in the country for a reason."
Catch up on more UCF news below:
Three UCF Defensive Players To Watch In 2025
Why The UCF D-Line Could Be The Best In The Big 12
Morning Story headline