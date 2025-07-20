Why The UCF D-Line Could Be The Best In The Big 12
While the 2024 UCF Knights' season ended sub-optimally with their first missed bowl game since 2015, it was not because of their defensive line.
Compared to other Big 12 defenses, the Knights allowed the fewest rushing yards overall, the least rushing yards per carry and the third-least rushing yards per game in 2024. So, can they keep it up in 2025?
Signs point to yes when it comes to the defensive ends, with last season's main starters in All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Nyjalik Kelly and Malachi Lawrence returning. These seniors finished in the Top 10 in the conference in sacks, and Kelly was even in the Top 10 for tackles for loss overall.
Backing them up are a pair of sophomores in Sincere Edwards and Isaiah Nixon. Edwards, a Pittsburgh transfer, recorded 17 tackles in three sacks as a freshman in 2024, while the returning Nixon came off the bench in 12 games, recording 11 tackles and a sack.
The bigger question mark of the line will be the defensive tackles. The losses of Daylan Dotson and All-Big 12 Second Teamer Lee Hunter loom large. A returning John Walker, an On3 Defensive True Freshman All-American, helps, but the rest of the returners lack game experience.
So, out of the transfer portal come RJ Jackson Jr. from Tulsa and Horace Lockett from Georgia Tech. Jackson Jr. broke out with the Golden Hurricane in 2024 for 35 tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Lockett is in the same boat as Walker, returning from an injury that sidelined him for all of 2024, but showed promise in 2023 with 25 tackles in 10 games.
As long as Walker and Lockett can shake off the rust from their respective injuries, the UCF defensive line has a foundation to maintain its position as one of the best in the Big 12.
Check out more UCF news below:
UCF Knights Expected To Log Plenty Flight Miles This Football Season
UCF Coach Scott Frost Shares Latest On Quarterback Race This Season