UCF Knights On Weather Alert Before Week Two Matchup
The UCF Knights are off to a somewhat good start to the season during the second stint of coach Scott Frost. They were victorious against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with a final score of 17-10. The win was the highlight, but the path was certainly unconventional.
Knights starting quarterback Cam Fancher struggled to find a flow within the offense. He would not finish the game after dealing with a back injury, which was sustained after taking a strong hit. The game also had a two-hour rain delay in the second quarter, which was plenty of time for backup Tayven Jackson to warm up and prepare.
Like most college football teams, the Knights do not play in a dome. Frost and the team are likely to keep their weather apps open as their week two matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies approaches.
Thunderstorms are expected to take place in the Orlando area this week and could potentially lead to a cancellation of games. It's still hurricane season in the state of Florida, so the weather could derail their season. There wouldn't be a way for the Knights to make up for potentially forfeited games because of the tight college football schedule.
Frost and the team were lucky that the rain didn't do much damage last Thursday against the Gamecocks, but the level of uncertainty with the weather could also ruin their rhythm. Too many rain delays could result in the Knights feeling stiff on both sides of the field and potentially lead to injuries.
The Knights will need to take extra precautions with their schedule, given the lack of certainty with the heavy weather. Also, as most Floridians as aware, the weather is very unpredictable. One moment it's cloudy and pouring, the next it's dry and sunny.
If multiple rain delays start to become an issue for the Knights, perhaps discussion of building a dome in the "Bounce House" could begin. The program has already undergone renovations with a new LED video and digital signage, a promenade for students, along with an ongoing construction of the Roth Tower, which will include new club areas, suites, and offices.
As rainy weather continues to fall on the "Sunshine State," the Knights' season could find itself at a halt. They will play the next two games at home, then five of their remaining nine games on the road, with hopes of drier weather.
More UCF Knights News
UCF Running Back Involved In Run And Pass Attacks In Win Over Jacksonville State
Clutch Defense Helps Lift UCF Knights Over Jacksonville State
UCF Learned It Has A Valuable Second Option At Quarterback