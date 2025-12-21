Transfer Portal Attracts More UCF Defensive Tackles

The UCF Knights' defensive tackle room is becoming one of the program's most-affected position groups in terms of transfer portal departures.

This became more apparent on Saturday night when On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that defensive tackle Rodney Lora is planning on entering the portal.

Lora had transferred to the Knights from North Carolina last offseason and played in all 12 games off the bench, recording 22 tackles (10 solo), 3.56 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Lora marks the fifth defensive tackle to indicate plans to enter the transfer portal, joining John Walker, Derrick LeBlanc, Andrew Rumph and Tyreek'e Robinson.

While Rumph and Robinson may not have seen the field much this past season, their departures still mark a drain of the Knights' depth in the defensive tackle room. As of Sunday morning, five defensive tackles from this season's roster remain on the team as of Sunday morning. Of those five, two of them, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention RJ Jackson Jr. and Jeffson Lafontant, played in a majority of last season's games and one, Horace Lockett, showed promise before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season after four games.

Even if Lockett rehabs well and has the talent to start alongside Jackson Jr. next season, the Knights would still need reinforcements behind them in case of an injury or to hold down the spot to keep the two starters fresh. UCF's flip of Noah Mercer from South Florida on early signing day helps here, but it's still just one player.

Even if it's just to build depth, the Knights are likely going to need to scour the transfer portal for some defensive tackles this cycle.

The defensive tackle room is not the only defensive position group getting drained by the portal, but in the case of the linebacker room, it's exacerbated by being on top of the graduations of several of its players.

On Friday, linebacker TJ Bullard became the third UCF linebacker to indicate plans of entering the transfer portal. However, combined with the graduations of Keli Lawson, Cole Kozlowski and Jayden McDonald, the Knights are now down to just three returners for 2026.

The early signing day class helped plug some holes here as well, bringing Preston Hall and Matthew Occhipinti into the fold. However, that would still leave Lewis Carter as the only linebacker in the room with meaningful in-game experience. So, an experienced linebacker also seems like a likely target for the Knights in the transfer portal this cycle.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks. Jacurri Brown QB 1 Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. John Walker DT 2 Started all 12 games, recording 40 tackles, (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Carter Miller OL 1 Started first nine games at center. Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD. Jamaal Johnson EDGE 1 Played in all 12 games. Recorded 24 tackles, 11 of them solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Rodney Lora DT 2 Played in all 12 games off the bench, recording 22 tackles (10 solo), 3.56 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Derrick LeBlanc DT 2 Played in 8 games, recorded 13 tackles, seven solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Jyaire Brown CB



1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jakob Gude DB 3 Did not see the field. Jacquez Joiner OL 4 Played in one game this season. Malakhi Boone LB 4 Did not see the field. Andrew Rumph DT 2 Did not see the field. Christian Peterson DB 2 Played in all 12 games. Kam Moore LB 1 Played in 8 games. Recorded 3 tackles, 2 of them solo. Bradell Richardson WR 3 Played in four games. Caught one punt return for eight yards. Tyreek'e Robinson DT 3 Played in 2 games, recording one solo tackle.

