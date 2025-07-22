UCF Reveals Roster, Jersey Numbers For This Season
With Content Day for UCF Football in the books, the Knights have their first official roster for this season.
It's a roster split fairly evenly between upper and lowerclassmen, with a large majority of them either freshmen or juniors.
Year (including redshirts)
No. of Players
Senior/5th Year
26
Junior
32
Sophomore
22
Freshman
32
Just under half of the roster, 46.4 percent, transferred into the program from another school at one time or another.
1. From Hardwood to Gridiron
The Knights feature a pair of former college basketball players in the tight end room. Dallan "Deebo" Coleman played in every game of UCF's 2024-25 men's hoops season, while Dominick Campbell transfers in from Howard after playing in just eight games last season.
2. Tight End Medically Retires
Tight end Grant Stevens is no longer on the roster after medically retiring from football, On3 reported. He played in seven games last season as a redshirt sophomore, getting one six-yard reception.
3. Freshman Legacy Player Not on Roster
After announcing his commitment to UCF back in April 2024 and signing with the program in December, defensive tackle RyShawn Perry is not on the roster to begin the 2025 season. Perry is the younger brother of former Knights defensive back Koby Perry.
4. Defensive End Returns From Portal
After entering the transfer portal back in April, defensive end Josh Dorsainvil is back on the Knights' roster for 2025. The Orange Park native primarily worked with the scout team last season, only playing in one game, after transferring in from Savannah State.
This roster will take the field in the Acrisure Bounce House for the first time on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
Check out more UCF news here:
UCF Knights Expected To Log Plenty Flight Miles This Football Season
Three UCF Defensive Players To Watch In 2025
UCF Coach Scott Frost Shares Latest On Quarterback Race This Season