UCF's Multiple Position Competitions Mark A Deep Knights Team
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost has a problem, but not necessarily a bad one.
Several position competitions amongst the team have marked the first week of the Knights' fall camp.
"Pretty much any team I've ever coached, you feel like, 'Man, I wish we were a little better at that this position or that position,'" Frost said. "I think we have some growing to do, but we don't have a ton of holes. I think we've got really good depth."
Whether it's due to roster turnover or just having a lot of mouths to feed, here are the hottest position competitions one week into fall camp that showcase a deep UCF team:
1. Offensive Line
Frost said he's been "pleased" with the offensive line competitions on Friday. The Knights brought in nine linemen in from the transfer portal, including a starter from Washington Gaard Memmelaar, All-Big South-OVC First Teamer Connor Meadows and Carter Miller, last season's starting center from Louisiana-Monroe. However, they also return Paul Rubelt, Keegan Smith and Cameron Kinnie, who all appeared in double-digit games last season, with Rubelt even being a starter.
2. Defensive Back
Another position the Knights targeted in the transfer portal, with seven new additions, is defensive back. Frost said Syracuse transfer Jayden Bellamy is "doing some really good things." Meanwhile, defensive back coach Brandon Harris spoke highly of FAU transfer Phillip Dunnam. Meanwhile, Demari Henderson and Antione Jackson are both coming off injuries and Frost also named Ja'Cari Henderson on Friday when listing guys that could get time at the cornerback position.
3. Wide Receiver
Of all the returning receiving production on the UCF offense, none of it is from wide receivers. The Knights brought in five wide receivers in from the portal, and while one, DayDay Farmer, is out for the season with an injury, wide receivers coach Sean Beckton said three others: Marcus Burke, Duane Thomas Jr. and DJ Black were listed as the team's starters at the start of fall camp, though that could change. Beckton himself mentioned four freshmen who could find their way into the rotation, while Frost mentioned another transfer receiver, Chris Domercant, on Friday.
4. Linebacker
Like receiver, linebacker is another position that had most of its production from last season lost. Linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio said at the beginning of fall camp that he would be looking for consistency and would use it to see who differentiates themselves from the rest. The Knights got five linebackers from the transfer portal, including Kelli Lawson and Lewis Carter, who D'Onofrio said have shown leadership ability so far. As for returners, T.J. Bullard played in eight games last season, while Kam Moore played in three.
Frost credited executive director of player personnel Jeff Love for the job in evaluating the players the Knights have brought in this offseason. While it may have led to multiple position battles still undecided going into fall camp, it puts Frost in a situation he said he has not been in before in his first season back in college football.
"I've been pleasantly surprised with a lot of it," Frost said on Friday. "I don't want to single anyone out, but, you know, I walk around and look at the team and I don't think we're deficient anywhere, which is hard to do."
