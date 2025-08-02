UCF's Scott Frost Hints At Potential Wide Receiver Starters
The UCF Knights have a brand new wide receiver room this season.
Of the 15 UCF players who caught a pass last season, only running back Myles Montgomery and tight end Kylan Fox are back this fall.
Coach Scott Frost said it's "baby steps" at wide receiver as the Knights work out the starting lineup. Experience is looking to play a role. The unit consists of eight redshirt or true freshman. DayDay Farmer missed last season after sustaining an injury in the spring.
"We got some young guys doing some good things," Frost said. "It's consistency there and, like I said, sometimes experience is important, so you know when to shut a route down, when to manipulate the DB one way. We're doing it, it's just not consistent enough yet, and that probably speaks to a little bit of lack of playing experience in that group."
So, here are the three that wide receivers coach Sean Beckton said were "kind of listed as our starters" as fall camp opened:
1. Marcus Burke
Transferring in from Florida, Burke started seven of the 11 games he played in last season. He had seven catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Frost said Burke is "doing some good things" after Friday's practice.
2. DJ Black
Black transferred from Division II Limestone University. He was named All-South Atlantic Conference and All-Super Region Second Team last season after catching 41 passes for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. Frost said he is also "doing some good things" after Friday's practice.
3. Duane Thomas, Jr.
Transferring in from Charlotte, Thomas Jr. played in eight games last season, catching six passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
While this trio may have been favored for starting roles on Sunday, Beckton also said that eight or nine others could step up.
Frost also mentioned Chattanooga transfer Chris Domercant. Frost said Domercant is fun to watch and he knows what he's doing.
Beckton also named four freshmen who can find their way into the receiving rotation with a solid camp: true freshmen Waden Charles and Carl Jenkins Jr., and redshirt freshmen, Bredell Richardson and Jordyn Bridgewater.
"The talent's there, but that group is going to have to grow up fast, and if they do, we can be pretty good," Frost said.
