UCF's Scott Frost Gives Latest Take On Quarterback Position
UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost spoke about the team's quarterback battle on The Jim Rome Show Tuesday.
Alongside speaking about his time under Sean McVay at the Los Angeles Rams and the death of Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg, Frost gave an update on the state of UCF's quarterback competition between Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson, returner Jacurri Brown and FAU transfer Cam Fancher.
Frost reiterated a college football adage he's said before to the media: "If you have more than one quarterback, you don't have any." However, just as he has before, he said this phrase does not apply to the three contenders for UCF's job.
"We got three guys that, I think if they were the guy, that they'd give us great opportunity to compete and win games, but I don't want to hand the job to anyone," Frost said. "I want them to go out and earn it, and so we're being really fair, and we'll take as much time as we need to to make sure that we anoint the right person and give him the first opportunity."
In addition to asking him about the quarterback battle, Rome also asked Frost about running back Myles Montgomery, who is entering his senior season after spending his previous three years in college football behind other running backs.
"He's going to be a good story, I think," Frost said of Montgomery. "I really like our running back room overall, but you know, Myles was behind RJ Harvey who was one of the better running backs in the country last year, and it's always fun to see a guy get his opportunity after being patient and waiting his turn, and I hope Myles cashes in on that this year."
Montgomery's first opportunity to cash in is UCF's season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
UCF's Scott Frost Provides Fall Camp Injury Update After First Scrimmage
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost provided updates on several injured players following the team's first fall scrimmage Thursday.
While Frost has spoken about players that were returning from an injury in fall camp, such as defensive back Antione Jackson or defensive end Malachi Lawrence, Thursday marked the first time he's spoken about players injured during fall camp.
"It's been a good camp," Frost said. "We stayed mostly healthy, but we've had a few guys nicked up here and there."
1. Cam Fancher, Quarterback
One of three contenders for the starting quarterback job, Fancher did not throw during Wednesday's practice, the day before the scrimmage.
Frost said Fancher developed a "little bit" of a lat strain from throwing, comparing it to an MLB pitcher. So, Fancher was held out of throwing for Wednesday's practice, but he was back in action for Thursday's scrimmage.
"It was good to see Cam back out," Frost said.
2. Taevion Saint, Running Back
In a running back room filled with freshman talent, Taevion Swint, a four-star Osceola High School product, was one who looked promising to earn some playing time this season.
However, Frost said Swint "got tweaked" during Wednesday's practice. Its severity remains unknown. The team is "trying to evaluate that" before figuring out the next steps.
3. The "Soft Tissue Injuries"
During camp, Frost said there were "a few" guys who sustained what he called "soft tissue injuries" that forced them to miss some time. After explaining that, he named linebacker Cole Kozlowski, defensive back Isaiah Reed and tight end Caden Piening as three such players.
Kozlowski was named First-Team All-Patriot League last season with Colgate. He recorded the second-highest tackles per game in all the FCS (11.1 tackles per game), putting up 133 tackles, 66 of them solo, eight tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and six passes broken up.
Reed, a transfer from Brown, is already coming off an injury that sidelined him for most of last season. In the four games he did play, he recorded 16 tackles, 13 of them solo, one sack, one interception and six passes defended.
Piening, hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, is a three-star tight end prospect out of Anderson High School entering his first season of college football.
