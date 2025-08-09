UCF's Scott Frost Provides Fall Camp Injury Update After First Scrimmage
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost provided updates on several injured players following the team's first fall scrimmage Thursday.
While Frost has spoken about players that were returning from an injury in fall camp, such as defensive back Antione Jackson or defensive end Malachi Lawrence, Thursday marked the first time he's spoken about players injured during fall camp.
"It's been a good camp," Frost said. "We stayed mostly healthy, but we've had a few guys nicked up here and there."
1. Cam Fancher, Quarterback
One of three contenders for the starting quarterback job, Fancher did not throw during Wednesday's practice, the day before the scrimmage.
Frost said Fancher developed a "little bit" of a lat strain from throwing, comparing it to an MLB pitcher. So, Fancher was held out of throwing for Wednesday's practice, but he was back in action for Thursday's scrimmage.
"It was good to see Cam back out," Frost said.
2. Taevion Saint, Running Back
In a running back room filled with freshman talent, Taevion Swint, a four-star Osceola High School product, was one who looked promising to earn some playing time this season.
However, Frost said Swint "got tweaked" during Wednesday's practice. Its severity remains unknown. The team is "trying to evaluate that" before figuring out the next steps.
3. The "Soft Tissue Injuries"
During camp, Frost said there were "a few" guys who sustained what he called "soft tissue injuries" that forced them to miss some time. After explaining that, he named linebacker Cole Kozlowski, defensive back Isaiah Reed and tight end Caden Piening as three such players.
Kozlowski was named First-Team All-Patriot League last season with Colgate. He recorded the second-highest tackles per game in all the FCS (11.1 tackles per game), putting up 133 tackles, 66 of them solo, eight tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and six passes broken up.
Reed, a transfer from Brown, is already coming off an injury that sidelined him for most of last season. In the four games he did play, he recorded 16 tackles, 13 of them solo, one sack, one interception and six passes defended.
Piening, hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, is a three-star tight end prospect out of Anderson High School entering his first season of college football.
Scott Frost Felt 'Good' About UCF Knights Defense After Scrimmage
The UCF Knights held their first scrimmage of camp on Thursday, which means the players are getting into action on their actual playing field. As the college football season is within reach, Scott Frost is running out of time to decide which players he'll run with. The main headline has been the quarterback battle, but the defense should have the fans' attention.
Last season, the Knights' defense struggled, allowing an average of 32.5 points to the opposing team in their eight losses. Frost and his staff are looking to see improvement on that side of the field, especially with the return of edge rusher Malachi Lawrence and defensive tackle John Walker from their injuries.
"I think we're going to have good pass rushers," Frost said. "There's a couple of guys, like Malachi and John Walker, that I haven't seen do much yet because they were out for spring. Those guys are starting to show up."
Lawrence and Walker are among the few returning talents to the Knights and are expected to bring a tremendous impact to the team's success.
Frost added that he saw "a lot of hands on the ball" from the defense, which led to turnovers. He praised their efforts to get the quarterbacks out of rhythm.
For any team on any level, camp is where players find their identity as a unit. Frost brought up the defense hasn't discovered it yet.
"We still got ways to go," he said. "One of my takes is we're not game ready."
Another defensive player that's been a bright spot throughout camp is cornerback Antione Jackson, another returning talent who also missed spring training due to a hip injury. He's been impressive with a couple of highlighted interceptions.
"He stepped in and showed us the type of player that he could be," Frost said. "I don't think we're going to play anybody two ways, but he's got receiver-type hands."
The Knights have a ton of new players on the roster, so it's going to take longer for them to establish their identity on both sides of the ball. The search may also extend into the season.
"Defense wins championships" is a phrase extremely popular in sports. If the Knights want to surprise the college football world and accomplish great things, it all starts on that side of the field.
