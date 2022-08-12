Knights Announce 2022 UCF Athletics Hall of Fame Class

(Cover photograph: Latavius Murray and UCF versus Southern Miss, Oct. 13, 2012. UCF won 38-31 in double overtime. Photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.)

Five former UCF student-athletes will be inducted in the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class, UCF Athletics announced Thursday.

Mackenzie Audas (softball), Joe Burnett (football), Linda Gooch (cheer coach), Latavius Murray (football) and Krystina Sarff (rowing) will be recognized on a banquet on Sept. 23 at the Celeste Hotel.

They will also be honored on the field as UCF Football hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Here are some more details about each of the inductees:

Audas played for UCF Softball from 2012-15. She was unanimously selected as an All-AAC player in 2015, as well as a ESPN Capital One All-American. The former UCF pitcher finished first in school history in strikeouts per seven innings (8.29), appearances (150), starts (125) and innings pitched (823).

She also is the all-time leader in strikeouts (975) and non-hitters (five). Audas was also part of two AAC championship rosters for the Knights.

Burnett played for UCF Football from 2005-08. As a cornerback and return specialist, he was a first team All-American and a Conference USA Special Teams Player of the year in his final season with the Knights. He was also part of the team that won the school’s first conference championship (2007).

Burnett leads the Knights in multiple categories, including interceptions (16), punt return yards (1,304), punt returns (96) and tied for most punt return scores (three). He ended up joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants in the NFL.

Gooch is the UCF Cheer coach since 1984. She led the Knights to Universal Cheerleaders Association national cheer championships in 2003, 2007 and 2020, in addition to a World Cup title in 2019. She has also led UCF to top-10 finishes in 26 of the last 28 years.

Gooch was also an important piece in the creation of UCF Athletics’ mascot Knightro. In 2011, she received a special award for her "significant impact" on cheer at National College Cheer and Dance Championships. In 2020, she received the Shining Knight award from UCF Alumni in the distinguished alumni category.

Murray played for UCF Football from 2008-12. He finished his collegiate career second in UCF’s history in total touchdowns (44), eighth in carries (453), seventh in yards (2,424) and third in rushing scores (37).

For his career, Murray also had 50 receptions for 524 yards and six touchdowns. One of his highlights for UCF was his MVP performances in the 2010 C-USA Championship Game and the 2010 Liberty Bowl, the school’s first bowl win. Murray ended playing eight seasons in the NFL, being named a Pro Bowler in 2015.

Sarff was a member of the UCF Rowing team from 2004-08, being a team captain in her senior year. She was a three-time All-American rower and team MVP, still holding the 2K and 6K all-time records for the program. She led the Knights to their first NCAA Championship appearance in 2007.

In that same year, Sarff helped UCF achieve its highest national ranking at No. 9 rowing with the V8 squad. Following her graduation, she ended up re-joining the team as an assistant coach from 2008-09.

2023 UCF Commitments

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.